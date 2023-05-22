Subscriber login Close [x]
Bolney to increase visitor capacity by 120% with expansion

By James Bayley
Published:  22 May, 2023

Bolney Wine Estate, one of the UK’s first commercial vineyards, is currently undergoing phase one of an expansion to its hospitality and retail area, which will increase visitor capacity by 120%. The estate remains open to visitors throughout the work, with phase one due to complete in late Summer.

The decision to invest follows a period of substantial growth for Bolney, particularly in the hospitality sector, which has seen a revenue increase of 91% in two years for the business.

This upward trend reflects the English and Welsh wine sector more generally. According to WineGB, sales in the sector have increased by nearly 70% over the past two years.

Following the success of tours and tastings on the Bolney site, the business has overseen the creation of two additional tour rooms, allowing the estate to further increase its offering. The tour rooms will also be available as private hire event spaces for corporates and customers, with one of the tour rooms enjoying a balcony with stunning views of the Eighteen Acre vineyard.   

The hospitality area is set for an overhaul, with the current upstairs Eighteen Acre café moving towards a more restaurant style and adding a new lounge area where visitors can enjoy pre and after-dinner drinks. The restaurant’s balcony overlooking the vines will remain, offering a picturesque alfresco dining opportunity.

Furthermore, a new café will open downstairs, with indoor and outdoor seating, serving an array of sandwiches and snacks, using locally sourced ingredients. A new Enomatic machine will also allow guests to try Bolney and other premium wines by the glass.

The final change will see the addition of a new, larger shop area offering the full range of Bolney’s still and sparkling wines along with hampers and gift boxes.

James Davis MW, GM of Bolney Wine Estate, said: “It is an extremely exciting time for English wine with growth in both sales and tourism across the board, so we knew that now was the right time to invest in Bolney and its beautiful estate. The changes we’re making are going to significantly increase our visitor capacity and greatly enhance their experience when here, so we cannot wait to welcome our loyal and new visitors when phase one completes.”



Keywords:

