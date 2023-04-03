Subscriber login Close [x]
Fine Wines Direct launches Kosovan wine range

By James Bayley
Published:  03 April, 2023

Fine Wines Direct UK is launching a new range of wines from Kosovo, “believed to be the first in the UK”.  The company has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Stone Castle Vineyards, the largest winery in Kosovo.

Located in the Rahovec Valley in Kosovo, the estate comprises 2,246 acres of vineyards and land. The winery was built in 1952 and is now owned and operated by the Gecaj Family who bought the estate for 5m in 2006, and today produce a range of wines made using both international and local varieties.

Fine Wines Direct UK will be distributing the Stone Castle range which includes Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Riesling, a Special Selection Cabernet Sauvignon from a designated PDO, a Vranç (aka Vranaç) – the flagship variety of the Balkans – and the Owner’s Choice range of premium wines which includes varietal wines from Vranç, Shiraz, Petit Verdot and a Chardonnay.

Sales director Bastien Martinole said: “We are excited to be working with Stone Castle and to be introducing their wines to our customers throughout the UK. Consumers are becoming increasingly adventurous and interested in seeking out wines from new countries, particularly those made from local varieties. The range from Stone Castle offers several different price points, and having wines made from local varieties gives a real point of difference.”

Stone Castle Vineyards is available exclusively from Fine Wines Direct UK, contact Bastien Martinole for further information. Fine Wines Direct UK will be showing the wines, plus others from their portfolio, in the Esoterica section of the London Wine Fair.



 

