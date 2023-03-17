Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Daou brothers turn attention to Tuscany

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  17 March, 2023

Daou Family Estates has expanded its reach with the purchase of an as yet unnamed property in Tuscany.

Situated in Val d’Orcia in the UNESCO Word Heritage site in the south of the region, the property sits at 350m above sea level, comprising 70ha of clay-limestone soils.

Daou brothers Daniel (pictured) and George are planting the estate with Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and Merlot, aiming to farm biodynamically and without irrigation and will soon begin construction of a winery.

    • Read more: Chianti Classico: A landscape of change

The first harvest will be in 2025, with the aim of eventually producing some 60-84,000 bottles a year of IGT Toscana wines.

The approach in Tuscany, say the brothers, will be similar to the Paso Robles-based Daou Mountain winery, which was established in 2007, with the aim of “producing collectible, world-class wines to rival the most respected appellations in the world”.

With similar soils, high density planting planned, along with dry farming techniques, the Tuscan estate will share many of the hallmarks of the California property.

In addition, Daniel Daou’s daughter Lizzy, who is currently working at Chateau Latour in Bordeaux, will be working closely with her father on the new project.

“I want to apply in Tuscany what I’ve learned over the last 19 years in Paso and create, with my daughter Lizzy, another range of world-class Bordeaux blends,” said Daou.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Budget misery for UK drinks trade

Hollywood star Pedro Pascal becomes Casi...

‘Super stealth tax’ looms via Spring Budget

Wine Society targets ambitious carbon re...

Spain now has confidence to ‘walk naked...

Cambridge gears up for 30th anniversary...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Chiaretto eyes Provence's crown

Talking Torbato: Sardinia's rising star

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95