Daou brothers turn attention to Tuscany

By Andrew Catchpole

Daou Family Estates has expanded its reach with the purchase of an as yet unnamed property in Tuscany.

Situated in Val d’Orcia in the UNESCO Word Heritage site in the south of the region, the property sits at 350m above sea level, comprising 70ha of clay-limestone soils.

Daou brothers Daniel (pictured) and George are planting the estate with Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and Merlot, aiming to farm biodynamically and without irrigation and will soon begin construction of a winery.

The first harvest will be in 2025, with the aim of eventually producing some 60-84,000 bottles a year of IGT Toscana wines.

The approach in Tuscany, say the brothers, will be similar to the Paso Robles-based Daou Mountain winery, which was established in 2007, with the aim of “producing collectible, world-class wines to rival the most respected appellations in the world”.

With similar soils, high density planting planned, along with dry farming techniques, the Tuscan estate will share many of the hallmarks of the California property.

In addition, Daniel Daou’s daughter Lizzy, who is currently working at Chateau Latour in Bordeaux, will be working closely with her father on the new project.

“I want to apply in Tuscany what I’ve learned over the last 19 years in Paso and create, with my daughter Lizzy, another range of world-class Bordeaux blends,” said Daou.







