Capensis joins Fells portfolio

By James Bayley

John E Fells & Sons has further strengthened its portfolio of premium family-owned wines from South Africa with the addition of Capensis – a family-owned producer specialising in Chardonnay.

Capensis, meaning “from the Cape,” is a joint venture between two long-time friends, Antony Beck and Barbara Banke. Beck serves as director of Graham Beck Wines, founded by his father in 1983. As chairman and proprietor of Jackson Family Wines, Banke has spent the last two decades leading the company she co-founded with her late husband of 25 years, wine visionary Jess Jackson.

For winemaker Graham Weerts, a Cape Town native who spent his childhood and the early part of his winemaking career in South Africa, Capensis represents a return to his roots and is grounded in his belief that Chardonnay is a window to terroir.

Welcoming the news, Weerts said: ‘‘We are delighted to be joining Fells – a company with an unrivalled collection of wines from some of the world’s leading producers. We have a high regard for their ability to handle family-owned wineries, giving them the care and attention that they deserve. They also have a proven track in the premium South African category, and we very much look forward to our partnership.”

Chairman and MD of Fells, Steve Moody added: ‘‘We are delighted that Capensis is joining the Fells portfolio. Family ownership has been at the heart of Fells throughout its long history, so the addition of Capensis – a highly respected, family-owned winery – is a very welcome inclusion. They are also recognised for their leadership in bringing South Africa to the forefront as a world-class Chardonnay producer – an asset which will give our South African portfolio a real point of difference.”

Capensis will be shown for the first time as part of the Fells portfolio at its annual portfolio tasting in London today (21 February).







