Hallgarten Wines embarks on search for third ‘HeadStart’ Apprentice

By James Bayley
Published:  07 December, 2022

Specialist wine importer, Hallgarten & Novum Wines, is once again on the hunt for a ‘HeadStart’ Apprentice. 

The 18-month-long programme has been designed to develop the future talent of the wine industry, providing a 360-degree perspective of the wine sector from growing the grapes in the vineyard through to the sale of the final bottle. Two successful apprentices have already completed the scheme and Hallgarten is now searching for its third apprentice.

The programme encompasses placements across all areas of the Hallgarten business, as well as a month with one of Hallgarten’s key wine producers in Europe during harvest.

Hallgarten’s MD, Andrew Bewes, said: “We are delighted to once again be searching for a new HeadStart Apprentice to join the Hallgarten team. Nurturing the future talent of the wine industry is essential, and the programme has already been a huge success for our first two apprentices, who have begun careers in the wine industry following the completion of the 18-month programme.

“The comprehensive programme is designed to give the individual a deep understanding of the financial, strategic and commercial aspects of the company. We are very excited to see what our third candidate can offer the business!”

The HeadStart programme was launched in 2019 to develop future leaders in the sector by giving apprentices the tools to work in any aspect of the industry. It was developed to nurture the upcoming talent of the wine industry and help them to determine their future career path.

HeadStart apprentices, Amica Zago and Alex Parsons, both joined Hallgarten in the role after completing degrees at Plumpton College and took up full-time roles within the wine industry after completing the HeadStart programme.

Anyone interested in applying should contact Hallgarten HR manager, Sara Simpson: hr@hnwines.co.uk to register interest and request any further details or look on the Hallgarten website.



 

ecoSPIRITS and Rémy Cointreau to Launch...

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Talking Torbato: Sardinia's rising star

Blind Ambition Review – rags-to-riches story is important lesson for wine industry

Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

