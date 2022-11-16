Staffing the English vineyard boom

All too often in our industry lately, the word ‘staffing’ has been swiftly followed by ‘crisis’ – and for good reason. UK Hospitality estimates there are 170,000 unfilled jobs in hospitality (not including seasonal and casual workers) – a vacancy rate of 10%.
Access to this article is restricted.
You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.
Subscribe
Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.
Already a subscriber?
Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.