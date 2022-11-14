Emporia Brands adds Sempé to Armagnac portfolio

By James Bayley

Emporia Brands, the family-owned spirits importer, has announced the addition of Sempé Armagnac to its portfolio.

The initial launch includes four different expressions of Armagnac and two traditional aperitifs, including a rare single-barrel, cask-strength Armagnac, all with 'collectors and connoisseurs' in mind.

The range is a joint venture between Emporia’s father and son team, James and Jack Rackham, who between them have over 40 years of experience in Armagnac. James Rackham has spent the last year working with Gérard Pujau at Sempé, blending and hand-selecting casks for the UK market.

Jack Rackham said: "We’re so pleased to be bringing such an iconic brand to the UK. It has been so exciting to blend the new expressions for our market and to carry on Sempé’s innovative tradition with the new single-cask Armagnac releases. There’s a real appetite for Armagnac in the UK right now and we’re excited to be part of the journey as the category continues to flourish."

Founded in 1934 by Abel Sempé at just 22 years old, a man who dedicated his life to two pursuits: Armagnac and the French republic. A leader of the French Resistance, he was awarded the Croix de Guerre for his heroic wartime efforts, before turning to his expertise in cask maturation and blending. He continued to champion his Armagnacs at home and abroad – becoming the first Armagnac house to export its wares.

Despite its modern look, respect for savoir-faire and terroir is said to remain imperative to Sempé’s growers and cellarmasters; they still work with the short column stills that are traditional in the region.

Jérôme Lassus, export manager Sempé added: "We are very excited about this collaboration and sharing our Armagnac with the UK. Without the English, Armagnac wouldn’t exist, so it feels right to be working with James and Jack on this release, sharing our expertise with the Emporia Brands team which shares the family spirit that is so central to our Armagnac house."

The range will launch initially at Master of Malt on 22 November








