Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Emporia Brands adds Sempé to Armagnac portfolio

By James Bayley
Published:  14 November, 2022

Emporia Brands, the family-owned spirits importer, has announced the addition of Sempé Armagnac to its portfolio.

The initial launch includes four different expressions of Armagnac and two traditional aperitifs, including a rare single-barrel, cask-strength Armagnac, all with 'collectors and connoisseurs' in mind.

The range is a joint venture between Emporia’s father and son team, James and Jack Rackham, who between them have over 40 years of experience in Armagnac. James Rackham has spent the last year working with Gérard Pujau at Sempé, blending and hand-selecting casks for the UK market.

Jack Rackham said: "We’re so pleased to be bringing such an iconic brand to the UK. It has been so exciting to blend the new expressions for our market and to carry on Sempé’s innovative tradition with the new single-cask Armagnac releases. There’s a real appetite for Armagnac in the UK right now and we’re excited to be part of the journey as the category continues to flourish."

Founded in 1934 by Abel Sempé at just 22 years old, a man who dedicated his life to two pursuits: Armagnac and the French republic. A leader of the French Resistance, he was awarded the Croix de Guerre for his heroic wartime efforts, before turning to his expertise in cask maturation and blending. He continued to champion his Armagnacs at home and abroad – becoming the first Armagnac house to export its wares.

Despite its modern look, respect for savoir-faire and terroir is said to remain imperative to Sempé’s growers and cellarmasters; they still work with the short column stills that are traditional in the region.

Jérôme Lassus, export manager Sempé added: "We are very excited about this collaboration and sharing our Armagnac with the UK. Without the English, Armagnac wouldn’t exist, so it feels right to be working with James and Jack on this release, sharing our expertise with the Emporia Brands team which shares the family spirit that is so central to our Armagnac house."

The range will launch initially at Master of Malt on 22 November



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

As alcohol lags behind on-trade recovery...

Details of world’s first no alcohol awar...

The Oxford Wine Company marks 30 years w...

C&C leans into CBD

Californian Vintners Report High Quality...

Q&A: Hal Wilson MD, Cambridge Wine Merch...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Talking Torbato: Sardinia's rising star

Blind Ambition Review – rags-to-riches story is important lesson for wine industry

Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Key Account Manager - Wholesale and Convenience

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95