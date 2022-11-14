Subscriber login Close [x]
Flavourly launches Small Brewers Club at ‘mass-market’ prices

By James Bayley
Published:  14 November, 2022

Online craft beer specialist, Flavourly, has launched the Small Brewers Club, to help beer aficionados support small independent craft breweries.

Flavourly’s stated mission is to partner with hundreds of independent breweries providing them with volume orders and a guaranteed income stream. These partnerships will allow Flavourly to offer customers a constantly evolving range of small-batch craft brews, at mass-market prices, from the best microbreweries in the UK.

The Small Brewers Club will also support customers for their ongoing loyalty by dropping in price with each purchase made.

Like so many others, the craft beer industry suffered during the pandemic with production levels dropping by 40% in 2020. Online delivery specialists like Flavourly played a vital role in supporting independent breweries with regular and guaranteed stock orders during Covid.

Flavourly co-founder and CMO, Assean Sheikh said: “It’s now 20 years since the government introduced the Small Brewers Relief fund to help competition in a market dominated by huge multinationals and we believe it's these passionate small independent breweries who create the most exciting craft beers. 

“We have launched the Small Brewers Club to recognise and reward those customers supporting small independent breweries as it’s this support that ensures the continued launch of new and exciting lines to market.”

Available in packs of 24 or 12 beers, cases include beers from the likes of; Quantock, By The Horns, Arcade Beerworks, Loch Lomond and First Chop.

Sheikh added: “The Small Brewers Club price drop is our way of saying thanks to loyal customers thus we will never pass membership discount costs on to our brewery partners. We cover these fully by Flavourly as we believe it's worth the significant margin hit to build our partner breweries volume sales and ensure the industry continues to grow.”



 

