Broadland Drinks unveils wine range championing the nations’ favourite varietals

By James Bayley

Manufacturer, Broadland Drinks, is launching a new wine brand called My Fave, targeting the nation’s most popular grape varieties.

The new range will initially include an Argentinian Malbec, South African Sauvignon Blanc and a Californian White Zinfandel, and can be found in two national retailers this autumn, with further retailers to follow in January.

According to Broadland Drinks data, 73% of its consumers rank grape varietal as the most important factor when choosing a wine, which is why the range comprises three of the UK's foremost grape varieties.

Kat Hall, senior brand manager at Broadland Drinks said: “Argentina and California are synonymous with Malbec and White Zinfandel, and South Africa is the fastest growing origin for Sauvignon Blanc. South Africa offers consumers great quality and value, so we expect the origin to maintain its increased share of Sauvignon Blanc as consumers look to make savings”.

Hall added: “Label design is even more important for younger shoppers and plays a key part in decision making. We designed this with millennials and older Gen Z in mind and the brand has resonated well with consumers and received great feedback. We’re really excited to be able to offer consumers their favourite varietals with award-winning wines from the places they know and love, all under one brand they can trust”.



My Fave Malbec



RRP: £6.50

ABV: 13%

My Fave Sauvignon Blanc



RRP: £6.50

ABV: 12%

My Fave White Zinfandel



RRP: £6.50

ABV: 10.5%





