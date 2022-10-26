Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Broadland Drinks unveils wine range championing the nations’ favourite varietals

By James Bayley
Published:  26 October, 2022

Manufacturer, Broadland Drinks, is launching a new wine brand called My Fave, targeting the nation’s most popular grape varieties.

The new range will initially include an Argentinian Malbec, South African Sauvignon Blanc and a Californian White Zinfandel, and can be found in two national retailers this autumn, with further retailers to follow in January.

According to Broadland Drinks data, 73% of its consumers rank grape varietal as the most important factor when choosing a wine, which is why the range comprises three of the UK's foremost grape varieties. 

Kat Hall, senior brand manager at Broadland Drinks said: “Argentina and California are synonymous with Malbec and White Zinfandel, and South Africa is the fastest growing origin for Sauvignon Blanc. South Africa offers consumers great quality and value, so we expect the origin to maintain its increased share of Sauvignon Blanc as consumers look to make savings”.  

Hall added: “Label design is even more important for younger shoppers and plays a key part in decision making. We designed this with millennials and older Gen Z in mind and the brand has resonated well with consumers and received great feedback. We’re really excited to be able to offer consumers their favourite varietals with award-winning wines from the places they know and love, all under one brand they can trust”.


My Fave Malbec

RRP: £6.50    

ABV: 13% 

My Fave Sauvignon Blanc

RRP: £6.50    

ABV: 12% 

My Fave White Zinfandel

RRP: £6.50 

ABV: 10.5% 


 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Teetotal PM headed for No. 10

Demand for super-premium wine and spirit...

Squeezed shoppers sticking to brands ove...

Tim Atkin MW: The value of honesty in wine

Bibendum boosts Spanish portfolio

Nick Gillett: Why sugar and spice don’t...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Blind Ambition Review – rags-to-riches story is important lesson for wine industry

Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

The comfort of Another Round

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Restaurant Manager Role

...

Majestic Commercial: Area Sales Manager roles

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95