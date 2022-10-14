Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Small producers slip through the net for duty relief

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  14 October, 2022

WineGB has criticised the set up of the government’s duty relief scheme which effectively denies small wine producers support. 

In the recent mini-budget on 23 September, the government outlined its plans for a revamped alcohol excise duty system, part of which introduces a Small Producers’ Relief Scheme to enable a reduced level of duty for smaller producers of alcoholic beverages which allows them to compete against larger companies. However, the scheme only applies to products of 8.5% abv or below, which effectively excludes wine. Small cider and beer producers will benefit from these plans and in the case of the smallest cider producers, will be entirely exempt from paying duty. 

Simon Thorpe MW, CEO of WineGB, said: “Despite the government’s aim of creating a fair and simple alcohol duty taxation system, our wine producers have been inexplicably excluded. This potentially stifles growth in the fastest growing agricultural sector in this country and is fundamentally unfair to our small producers.”

WineGB and its 500 producer members are now calling on the Treasury to provide more support for the 900+ vineyards in the UK.

Thorpe added: “The vast majority of our vineyards and producers are small businesses and it is not right that they are being unfairly treated by being denied the support that beer and cider makers are afforded.

“In short, this is a British success story whose benefits stretch well beyond making wine and should be celebrated and supported, not left in the cold.”



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

UK pub closures have doubled in last thr...

Enotria & Coe publishes new Sustainabili...

2022 Douro harvest: “We faced some of th...

Nick Gillett: Greenwashing – are you loo...

Vranken-Pommery tests the waters of vine...

Energy support extension revealed for bu...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Blind Ambition Review – rags-to-riches story is important lesson for wine industry

Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

The comfort of Another Round

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Restaurant Manager Role

...

Majestic Commercial: Area Sales Manager roles

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95