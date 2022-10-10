Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

UK pub closures have doubled in last three months

By James Bayley
Published:  10 October, 2022

The number of pubs closing across the country, having called last orders for the final time, has rocketed by 50% in the last three months.   

The real estate adviser Altus Group has today (Monday 10 October) warned that 50 pubs a month are now ‘vanishing’ from communities in England and Wales.

During the three months to the end of September 2022, analysis of government property tax records reveals that 150 pubs were either demolished or converted for other use, such as homes and offices. 

Wales and the North West lost the greatest number of pubs. 

That number is up 50% on the 200 pubs lost for good during the first six months of 2022.

The total number of pubs, including those vacant and being offered to let, fell below 40,000 for the first time at the end of June, according to Altus Group’s annual business rates review. 

With pubs grappling with soaring costs and fragile consumer confidence, Robert Hayton, UK president at Altus Group, said last month’s mini-budget contained “glaring omissions” adding “it beggars belief that a self-proclaimed low tax government could allow pubs lose to their business rates discount next April as well as seeing any benefit from next year’s revaluation potentially wiped out by inflation.” 

Until the end of March next year, pubs receive a 50% discount on their business rates bills worth, on average, £9,563 per pub, although that support is capped at £110,000 per business and is due to end on 1 April 2023.

Overall, business rates revenue is also set to rise next April in line with September’s headline rate of inflation, which is due to be released by the Office for National Statistics on 19 October.



 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Cape Wine 2022 opens with splash of sust...

Aldi launches 70 new wines with the help...

Nick Gillett: Greenwashing – are you loo...

Vranken-Pommery tests the waters of vine...

UK pub closures have doubled in last 3 m...

The World’s 50 Best Bars 2022 revealed

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Blind Ambition Review – rags-to-riches story is important lesson for wine industry

Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

The comfort of Another Round

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Restaurant Manager Role

...

Majestic Commercial: Area Sales Manager roles

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95