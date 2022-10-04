Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Artémis Domaines and Maisons & Domaines Henriot unite their wine estates

By James Bayley
Published:  04 October, 2022

The Pinault and Henriot families, owners of Artémis Domaines and Maisons & Domaines Henriot, respectively, have merged their wine estates, effective from September 30, 2022.

The new group, which retains the name Artémis Domaines, is majority owned by the Pinault family alongside the families that own Maisons & Domaines Henriot as minority shareholders.

It has a supervisory board chaired by Gilles de Larouzière Henriot and will be managed by Frédéric Engerer, MD of Artémis Domaines, together with all the teams.

François Pinault, owner of Artémis Domaines, said: "The merger of Maisons & Domaines Henriot and Artémis Domaines is a wonderful opportunity to bring together the treasures of our wine heritage under the same banner. It is a guarantee that a French group will ensure the long-term preservation of such jewels and continue the quest for excellence that has marked their prestigious history."

Gilles de Larouzière Henriot, CEO of Maisons & Domaines Henriot, said: "For the estates of our family group, this alliance is full of promise. With Artémis Domaines, we share a deep attachment to the exceptional wine heritage of France and the ambition to fully develop the incomparable ensemble that we constitute through the combination of our estates. This operation is intended to be carried out over several generations, in the image of the long time that makes great wines.”

 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Aldi launches 70 new wines with the help...

Longest serving MW passes away

Champagne outperforms gold during Covid

Gosset Matchmakers 2022 winners announced

Armit rolls out big hitters and ‘future...

Waitrose spreads its bets this winter

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Blind Ambition Review – rags-to-riches story is important lesson for wine industry

Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

The comfort of Another Round

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95