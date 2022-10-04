Artémis Domaines and Maisons & Domaines Henriot unite their wine estates

By James Bayley

The Pinault and Henriot families, owners of Artémis Domaines and Maisons & Domaines Henriot, respectively, have merged their wine estates, effective from September 30, 2022.

The new group, which retains the name Artémis Domaines, is majority owned by the Pinault family alongside the families that own Maisons & Domaines Henriot as minority shareholders.

It has a supervisory board chaired by Gilles de Larouzière Henriot and will be managed by Frédéric Engerer, MD of Artémis Domaines, together with all the teams.

READ MORE: Affordable Burgundy leads the charge for fine wine



François Pinault, owner of Artémis Domaines, said: "The merger of Maisons & Domaines Henriot and Artémis Domaines is a wonderful opportunity to bring together the treasures of our wine heritage under the same banner. It is a guarantee that a French group will ensure the long-term preservation of such jewels and continue the quest for excellence that has marked their prestigious history."

Gilles de Larouzière Henriot, CEO of Maisons & Domaines Henriot, said: "For the estates of our family group, this alliance is full of promise. With Artémis Domaines, we share a deep attachment to the exceptional wine heritage of France and the ambition to fully develop the incomparable ensemble that we constitute through the combination of our estates. This operation is intended to be carried out over several generations, in the image of the long time that makes great wines.”

Keywords: