Armit welcomes new agencies from the southern Rhône

By James Lawrence

Armit Wines, renowned for its strong Italian portfolio, has signed an agreement to represent to Domaine le Prieuré des Papes and Domaine de la Pousterle in the UK.

Both properties are owned by Isabelle and Arnaud Strasser, in addition to running two restaurants in the heart of Châteauneuf-du-Pape.

The moniker ‘Le Prieuré des Papes’ is a reference to the Priory of the Popes building located at the foot of the castle village of Châteauneuf-du-Pape and forming part of the estate.

Farming on calcareous soils, the winemaking team produce three red Châteauneuf-du-Pape wines, in addition to a white and one red Côtes du Rhône.

“Armit has an amazing Burgundian and Italian portfolio and we are excited to become a strong partner for them in southern Rhône. After a simple, yet serious discussion and tasting with Nicolas Clerc MS we are looking forward to working with him and the very professional team,” said a spokesperson for Maisons & Vignobles Strasser Radziwill.

Meanwhile, Domaine de la Pousterle was acquired by the Strassers in 2016. It is described as having “a unique terroir of 15 hectares in one plot, resting on sandy matrices composed of silt and clay.”

In 2020, the domaine's vineyard were certified organic; grape varieties cultivated include Vermentino – known locally as Rolle – and Grenache.

Armit’s Nicolas Clerc MS commented: “We were impressed with the work that has been done by the family in a short period of time since they took over the estate with the first vintage 2019. They have an immaculate vineyard, looked after by talented people.”

He added: “The vinification is meticulous, resulting in wines of race and character. Both estates carry the philosophy of our portfolio, wines made from a unique place by unique people, and we are very excited to bring them in the UK.”

Some of the new wines available from Armit include 2020 Châteauneuf du Pape Blanc Vieilles Vignes (£42.08), 2019 Châteauneuf du Pape Rouge Le Couchant (£57.72), and 2020 Domaine de la PousterleVin de France Blanc (£16.20).











