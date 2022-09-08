Ste. Michelle Wine Estates acquires A to Z Wineworks

By James Bayley

Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, the largest winery in the Pacific Northwest, has acquired A to Z Wineworks, a top-selling winery in Oregon.

The acquisition further solidifies Ste. Michelle’s presence in Oregon as a leading producer of the state’s signature variety, Pinot Noir.

David Dearie, president and CEO of Ste. Michelle Wine Estates said: “We are delighted to welcome A to Z to the Ste. Michelle family.

“The future of Pacific Northwest wines – Oregon and Washington – is bright, and we’re excited to introduce new consumers across the country and around the world to the full complement of our region’s outstanding wines.”

Amy Prosenjak of A to Z will join Ste. Michelle as president of Oregon Brands, overseeing the company’s combined operations in the state, which includes Ste. Michelle’s flagship Portland brand, Erath.

“I’ve long admired Ste. Michelle’s leadership in the Pacific Northwest and their decades-long commitment to promoting the region’s wines,” said Ms. Prosenjak.

“I look forward to joining David and the Ste. Michelle senior leadership team and together raising the bar even higher for Oregon and the Pacific Northwest.”

In addition to Ms. Prosenjak, A to Z founding partners Deb Hatcher, Cheryl Francis, and Sam Tannahill will join Ste. Michelle as consultants.

Ste. Michelle winery now farms more than 30,000 acres across Washington, Oregon, and California and distributes its wines in over 100 countries.

The estate is a driving force behind viticulture and enology research and founded the Washington State University viticulture and enology program.

Ste. Michelle first entered Oregon with the purchase of Erath in 2006, but have since added the likes of 14 Hands, Columbia Crest and Patz & Hall before the recent acquisition of Rex Hill and A to Z.







