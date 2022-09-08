Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Ste. Michelle Wine Estates acquires A to Z Wineworks

By James Bayley
Published:  08 September, 2022

Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, the largest winery in the Pacific Northwest, has acquired A to Z Wineworks, a top-selling winery in Oregon. 

The acquisition further solidifies Ste. Michelle’s presence in Oregon as a leading producer of the state’s signature variety, Pinot Noir.

David Dearie, president and CEO of Ste. Michelle Wine Estates said: “We are delighted to welcome A to Z to the Ste. Michelle family.

“The future of Pacific Northwest wines – Oregon and Washington – is bright, and we’re excited to introduce new consumers across the country and around the world to the full complement of our region’s outstanding wines.”

Amy Prosenjak of A to Z will join Ste. Michelle as president of Oregon Brands, overseeing the company’s combined operations in the state, which includes Ste. Michelle’s flagship Portland brand, Erath.

“I’ve long admired Ste. Michelle’s leadership in the Pacific Northwest and their decades-long commitment to promoting the region’s wines,” said Ms. Prosenjak. 

“I look forward to joining David and the Ste. Michelle senior leadership team and together raising the bar even higher for Oregon and the Pacific Northwest.”

In addition to Ms. Prosenjak, A to Z founding partners Deb Hatcher, Cheryl Francis, and Sam Tannahill will join Ste. Michelle as consultants. 

Ste. Michelle winery now farms more than 30,000 acres across Washington, Oregon, and California and distributes its wines in over 100 countries. 

The estate is a driving force behind viticulture and enology research and founded the Washington State University viticulture and enology program.

Ste. Michelle first entered Oregon with the purchase of Erath in 2006, but have since added the likes of 14 Hands, Columbia Crest and Patz & Hall before the recent acquisition of Rex Hill and A to Z.



 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Nick Gillett: Tequila’s dance with envir...

Systembolaget aims to halve emissions –...

What next for UK wine labelling scheme?

Lanchester Wines launches canned wine range

Long Read: The new language of spirits

The Bloomsbury Club UK relaunches with ‘...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Blind Ambition Review – rags-to-riches story is important lesson for wine industry

Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

The comfort of Another Round

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

SPIRITS OF VIRTUE – UK NATIONAL ACCOUNT MANAGER

...

Spirits of Virtue - Trade Marketing Executive

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95