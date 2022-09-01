London Cocktail Week returns 13-23 October 2022

By James Bayley

London Cocktail Week will return to the capital this October, the biggest festival of its kind.

New for 2022, the organisers are bringing ‘Little Cocktail Villages’ to the festival line-up – an evolution of The Cocktail Village, which was previously held at Old Spitalfields Market.

The four ‘micro-hubs’ will be dotted across the city, popping up in Belgravia, Borough Yards, Covent Garden and Devonshire Square – and will each host a collection of pop-up bars serving £7 signature cocktails.

There will also be a full schedule of events from the festival’s seven major drinks portfolio partners – Amber Beverage UK, Bacardi-Martini, Brown-Forman UK, Edrington UK, Moët Hennessy UK, Pernod Ricard UK and Remy Cointreau UK, alongside more than 30 individual drinks brands.

The line-up will feature masterclasses, dinners, parties and takeovers, with top bartenders from all over the world flying in to shake up delicious drinks in venues across London.

London Cocktail Week organisers Hannah Sharman-Cox and Siobhan Payne said: “It was important to us that the festival structure echoes the requirements of our bar partners, brand partners and of course, our guests. We love to showcase our festival and city to their full potential – stretching to four Little Cocktail Villages felt like a natural next step for 2022.

“We can’t wait to make this year’s festival even bigger, even more inclusive and showcase even more areas of the city.”

Sharman-Cox and Payne were recently in the news following their launch of a Michelin-style guide for cocktails, The Pinnacle Guide.

Designed to shape how excellence in bars is measured, the guide aims to grade bars anonymously within a clear set of published parameters that will be recognised across the world.

London Cocktail Week wristbands can be purchased via londoncocktailweek.com





