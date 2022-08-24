One of UK’s oldest vineyards hits the market for £2m

By James Bayley

Chilford Hall Vineyard and Winery, one of England’s oldest established commercial vineyards, has hit the open market with a guide price of £2 million.

The property is situated in Linton, just eight miles southeast of the University City of Cambridge. The sale forms part of the assets of Chilford Hundred Limited, including the 22-acre vineyard, the winery, wine-making equipment and approximately 45,000 bottles of wine produced on the estate.

Established in 1972, the award-winning vineyard was founded by Sam Alper OBE and now includes nine different grape varieties, producing over 18,000 bottles of red, white rosé and sparkling wines per year.

READ MORE: Climate Change could make UK leading red wine producer



Across the 18 acres of established vines are varieties including Müller-Thurgau, Schönburger, Otega, Reichensteiner, Pinot Noir, Rondo, Regent, Dornfelder and Siegerrebe. The remaining four acres provide scope for further planting or development of the vineyard.

Fiona Alper, who is selling the vineyard and winery, said it has been an exciting journey being involved in English wine. “I have met many interesting people and have wined and dined in the most incredible places, from Napa Valley to Hungary. I now want to retire and feel it is the right time for someone with passion and energy to take the vineyard and winery to the next level.”

Simon Gooderham, joint managing partner at Cheffins, which is handling the sale, said: “This is an exceptional opportunity for a buyer to purchase one of the oldest vineyards in England and to take this already well-regarded business yet further.

“The flinty soils overlying chalk at Chilford Hall are ideal for producing English sparkling wine, which has been an expanding area of success for the business. The English wine market is evolving at pace, and we have seen a growth in interest in this emerging sector within the rural market.

“Whilst there are now believed to be over 700 vineyards in England and Wales, few of these are as well as established as Chilford Hall, and with its free-draining soil, it has conditions similar to those found in the Champagne region of France, making it perfect for sparkling wine production.”

For further information on the sale of Chilford Hall Vineyard, contact the Cheffins Rural Professionals Department on 01223 213777 or via camb.agric@cheffins.co.uk







