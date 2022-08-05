Subscriber login Close [x]
New director confirmed for Bureau du Champagne UK

By James Bayley
Published:  05 August, 2022

Comité Champagne, the trade association representing Champagne Growers and Houses, has appointed Victoria Henson as the new director of its Bureau du Champagne UK.

For a decade, Henson has worked alongside the Bureau’s previous director, Françoise Peretti, who held the position for 30 years. Henson is also the founder of London-based luxury lifestyle communications agency Sekoya Communications.

Effective immediately, Henson’s role will be to promote Champagne via trade campaigns, events and educational masterclasses to increase the appeal of the lauded appellation further. 

Earlier this year, Comité Champagne announced that 2021 Champagne sales were up by 31% vs 2020 in volume. Furthermore, 2021 saw the highest volume of Champagne sales in the last decade with a record turnover of 5.7bn – making 2021 the best performing year in the history of Champagne. A total of 29 million bottles were sold in the UK alone (+7% vs 2019), cementing Champagne as the ultimate celebration drink.

Henson said of her new role: “It is an honour to work with Comité Champagne as director of the Champagne Bureau UK. I was fortunate enough to work closely with Françoise Peretti over the years and have learned a great deal, preparing me to step into this role. We have a lot planned over the next year, and I’m looking forward to representing the Champagne producers here in the UK.”

 

