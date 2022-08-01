The Islay Boys secure planning for new distillery

By Harpers Editorial

The Islay Boys have announced planning permission for a distillery and brewery building at Glenegedale in Laggan Bay on Islay.

The application, approved by Argyll and Bute Council, allows the firm to build a distillery for double-distillation Islay whisky.

Named the Laggan Bay Distillery, it will become the 12th whisky distillery on Islay.

The firm will further boost its brewing credentials with a new building to house a brewkit for their Islay Ales.

The distillery and brewery site covers some 2ha, just opposite Islay’s airport in the centre of Islay, and is situated less than a mile from Islay’s longest beach, the Big Strand in Laggan Bay, from which the distillery takes its name.

As part of the project, The Islay Boys have announced a partnership with family-owned Ian Macleod Distillers Ltd to help bring the new distillery to fruition.

The Islay Boys have a long-standing friendship with Leonard Russell, chairman of Ian Macleod Distillers Ltd. He said: “I have known and worked with the Islay Boys for a long time, and I’m delighted to be able to bring our long experience in creating quality Scotch Single Malts to the Laggan Bay Distillery project.”







