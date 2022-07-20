Sustainability Update: Grupo Avinea joins global “4 per 1000” initiative

By Harpers Editorial

Grupo Avinea, the wine group behind Bodega Argento, has become the first Argentinian wine producer to join the '4 per 1000' initiative, a global movement that aims to demonstrate the crucial role of agriculture, and in particular agricultural soils, in tackling the issues of food security and climate change.

The announcement coincides with International Soil Conservation Day, which took place on 7 July and commemorates Dr Hugh Hammond Bennett, a pioneer in the field of soil conservation.

Grupo Avinea is Argentina’s largest producer of organic wines through wineries and brands, including Bodega Argento in Mendoza and Otronia in Patagonia. It is the country’s first wine producer to join the global initiative and one of only a handful of wine groups worldwide to sign up.

One of the initiative’s key objectives is to maintain healthy soils that can trap carbon and reduce its impact on climate.

It was launched by France at the COP 21 climate change conference in 2015. Its name signifies four parts per 1000, or 0.4%, the annual increase in soil carbon capture that could significantly reduce the level of CO2 in the atmosphere.

Andrés Valero, Avinea Group sustainability leader, said: “The '4 per 1000' initiative resonates very closely with Grupo Avinea’s commitments and values. We aim to be a leader in sustainable viticulture in Argentina, respecting, protecting and improving our natural environment while creating fantastic quality wines that meet growing consumer demand for sustainable and ethical products.”

Meanwhile, UK wine distributor North South Wines has retained its 'AA Grade' – the highest rating possible, after it was assessed against the new Version 3 BRCGS Global Standard for Agents and Brokers.

North South Wines is one of only a handful of UK wine distributors and agencies to have earned the certification, and its impressive rating demonstrates the company’s commitment to maintaining quality and good manufacturing practice.

North South Wines’ technical manager Emily Brighton said: “I am delighted we have retained our AA grade with zero non-conformances; it is great formal recognition of the hard work put in over the last year to meet the new requirements for Version 3 of the Standard, not least instilling a ‘culture of quality’ throughout the business and focusing on product authenticity. It demonstrates that NSW has industry-leading quality and safety systems in place.”







