Herdade dos Grous joins IWCA

By James Bayley

Herdade dos Grous has joined the International Wineries for Climate Action (IWCA), committing to reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions annually and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

The IWCA currently has 34 members worldwide with a common goal: decarbonising the wine sector.

Herdade dos Grous and Sogrape are the most recent members joining the IWCA and, together with Symington Family Estates, make up three Portuguese members.

In order to be recognised as a member of IWCA, wineries must comply with several requirements. In addition to reducing total emissions, they must also carry out a list of GHG emissions and ensure their control by an accredited entity, per ISO 14064 standard. Member companies must also ensure that at least 20% of the consumed energy comes from renewable sources.

Luís Duarte, chief winemaker and general manager, said: “Our mission is to produce in a sustainable way, protecting the environment, promoting the well-being of its employees and benefiting the local community in which it operates.

“Our strategy for achieving a greater climate resilience not only supports today’s business model, but also guarantees a responsible agricultural management. Thus, it allows us to believe that the next generations inherit an equal or a better planet than the one on which we are living now.

“Being a member of the IWCA leads us to work with the big players of the international wine sector. We hope that together we can acquire and develop new tools to better face the great climate challenges that lie ahead.”







