Perelada unveils new Emporda winery

By James Bayley

Perelada, one of the most prestigious and highly regarded wine and Cava producers in Catalunya, has unveiled a new state-of-the-art winery.

The new Perelada winery is the first in Europe to earn LEED® Gold certification for high standards of energy eco-efficiency in its construction, operation and maintenance.

Designed by Pritzker-winners RCR Arquitectes, a trailblazer in environmental design, the winery aims to seamlessly blends into its surroundings with minimal impact on the environment.

A year from its 100th anniversary, the family-owned estate is renowned for producing exceptional still wines in DO Empordà and award-winning Cavas from vineyards in and around Vilafranca del Penedés.

Javier Suqué, president of Perelada, said: “The new winery designed together with RCR is a new chapter in the history of the Empordà, a land that our family has been committed to for three generations and where wines have been crafted since the Middle Ages.”

He added: “Perelada’s new winery is a legacy for future generations. I think it’s one of the most exciting projects in European wine in the last decade, and it embodies our company's founding passion for making great wines and our commitment to evolve through experimentation and innovation”.

Rafael Aranda, architect at RCR Arquitectes, said: “With the new winery, we wanted to create a unique building with an architecture based on a solid, global design that seeks to connect the exterior and interior.

“We believe that the unique concept and image of the new Perelada winery are the emblem of both the environment and its wines.”







