Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

2022 harvest to alleviate “rock-bottom” stocks in New Zealand

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  16 June, 2022

New Zealand’s latest harvest will help to re-build stocks following a small and disappointing crop in 2021, which has led to a “significant shortage” of wine, New Zealand Winegrowers has said.

Last year, 370,000 tonnes of grapes were harvested across New Zealand’s regions, with volumes down in each of the country’s key regions bar one (Central Otago).

The crush in 2022 is now being reported at a significantly healthier 532,000 tonnes, with virtually every region and all principal varieties contributing to the production turnaround.

“There is no doubt we urgently needed an improved harvest this year after cool weather and frosts impacted vintage 2021,” Philip Gregan, CEO of New Zealand Winegrowers, said.

“The main challenge this year was Covid-19, which greatly complicated harvest logistics with Omicron rampant throughout New Zealand just as harvest began. This created additional pressure at a time many producers were already under pressure due to labour shortages.”

In 2021, the shortage caused total New Zealand wine sales to fall 14% from a peak achieved earlier that year. Wineries supported those sales by drawing on stocks which are now at “rock-bottom levels”, Gregan said. In the domestic market, the same shortage has led to sales of New Zealand wine falling to their lowest level since 2004.

“The improved harvest is good news for the industry and customers,” Gregan added, as producers will be able to “re-build seriously depleted stocks and sales, while customers should get to see retail shelves restocked once more”. However, he cautioned that rising costs and supply chain disruption remain “significant concerns to winemakers as they look to replenish markets”.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Top 50 Drinks Wholesalers 2022

Harpers' 30 Under 30 winners announced

London Wine Fair bounces back following...

Treasury bags new format extension as co...

Bancroft Wines appoints John Hutton as c...

Third month of double-digit inflation hi...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

The Comfort of Another Round

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Maisons Marques et Domaines: Regional Sales Manager

...

Vineyards of Hampshire: Chair

...

Compagnie Medocaine: UK & Ireland Sales Account Manager

...

Liberty Wines: Director of Operations

...

Theatre of Wine: Branch Manager - Tufnell Park

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95