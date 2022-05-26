Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Green Wine Future 2022: Wineally hosts the world’s largest wine conference

By James Bayley
Published:  26 May, 2022

Green Wine Future 2022 by Wineally was four days of presentations and content focusing on the various challenges the wine business faces today concerning sustainable agriculture, global climate change, water conservation, corporate responsibility, greenwashing, and much more.

New Zealand Winegrowers and Barossa Australia were the host organisations and regions for the fourth day. Wines of Chile, California Wines, Wines of South Africa, Wines of Portugal, Interprofessional del Vino de España, and Cave de Gan Jurançon (France) hosted the previous three days.

“You can be a businessman and respect the environment,” stated Clarence Louie, chief of the Osoyoos Indian band in British Columbia, Canada. “We don’t want to develop more land because we want to preserve our natural ecosystems.”

“The wine industry must learn from other sectors and focus more on mitigation than adaptation,” added Pancho Campo, founder of Green Wine Future. “Greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise, so adaptation will not help solve the climate crisis. Without mitigation and clear efforts to decarbonise the industry, we will not stop climate change.”

Legendary Marine Biologist Dr Sylvia Earle commented: “Without a healthy ocean, the Earth would be a barren land. Protecting nature will protect our vineyards, and the wine industry will thrive. Knowing is the key to caring, and with caring, there is hope!”

Meanwhile, day 3 saw Harpers editor Andrew Catchpole moderate a discussion around Community Responsibility, with contributions from Geoff Matthews, Aurelio Montes and Rollo Gabb. This session and other replays from the conference can be purchased here.

 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Co-founder of sommelier-backed canned wi...

Miles Beale speaks out against the gover...

Nusrat Ghani MP announced as new co-chai...

Greek wines edge towards greater represe...

Italian market report highlights country...

Winners announced for Wines from Spain A...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

The Comfort of Another Round

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Liberty Wines: Director of Operations

...

Daniel Lambert Wines: National Sales Account Manager

...

Theatre of Wine: Branch Manager - Tufnell Park

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95