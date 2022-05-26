Green Wine Future 2022: Wineally hosts the world’s largest wine conference

By James Bayley

Green Wine Future 2022 by Wineally was four days of presentations and content focusing on the various challenges the wine business faces today concerning sustainable agriculture, global climate change, water conservation, corporate responsibility, greenwashing, and much more.

New Zealand Winegrowers and Barossa Australia were the host organisations and regions for the fourth day. Wines of Chile, California Wines, Wines of South Africa, Wines of Portugal, Interprofessional del Vino de España, and Cave de Gan Jurançon (France) hosted the previous three days.

“You can be a businessman and respect the environment,” stated Clarence Louie, chief of the Osoyoos Indian band in British Columbia, Canada. “We don’t want to develop more land because we want to preserve our natural ecosystems.”

“The wine industry must learn from other sectors and focus more on mitigation than adaptation,” added Pancho Campo, founder of Green Wine Future. “Greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise, so adaptation will not help solve the climate crisis. Without mitigation and clear efforts to decarbonise the industry, we will not stop climate change.”

Legendary Marine Biologist Dr Sylvia Earle commented: “Without a healthy ocean, the Earth would be a barren land. Protecting nature will protect our vineyards, and the wine industry will thrive. Knowing is the key to caring, and with caring, there is hope!”

Meanwhile, day 3 saw Harpers editor Andrew Catchpole moderate a discussion around Community Responsibility, with contributions from Geoff Matthews, Aurelio Montes and Rollo Gabb. This session and other replays from the conference can be purchased here.