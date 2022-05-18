Accolade Wines launch revolutionary alcohol-free range

By James Bayley

Accolade Wines is launching an alcohol-free wine collection, bottled using new de-alcoholisation technology, designed to better preserve the texture and flavour of the wine.

The new range, called &Then and unveiled at Prowein, is produced using high-quality grapes from cool-climate South Australian vineyards.

Set to launch in June, &Then will be released in two popular grape varietals; Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay. And with the no-and-low alcohol sector expected to grow by over 20% between 2021-2025, Accolade Wines is proving to be bang-on-trend.

The new Zero Tech X technology treats the wine with extra care throughout the press and ensures more of the wine's aroma, body, and the flavour is retained. The process requires significantly less sugary additives than existing de-alcoholising methods, resulting in a range of zero-alcohol wines full of flavour and very low in sugar and calories.

Tom Smith, MD – Europe, Accolade Wines, said: “&Then is launching when health and wellness are on many shoppers’ minds, with 54% of global consumers concerned about their physical and mental health and 46% actively trying to reduce their alcohol intake. Mid-millennials, in particular, are looking for stylish and contemporary zero-alcohol alternatives without compromising taste or enjoyment – which is another significant step in wine being able to compete with other zero alcohol categories.

“Utilising the Zero Tech X technology, we’ll be using this process across our Accolade Wines portfolio with &then starting with a premium wine base from South Australia. This product gives people who are moderating their alcohol a truly high-quality zero-alcohol alternative that showcases the flavours and characters of full-strength wine. We are building on our history of winemaking to write the next chapter in the story of wine and using innovative, new wine techniques to move the story forward.”

Available in a 750ml format, &Then Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay have an RRP of £8 and will be available across retail, pubs and bars from June.



