Madame F launches rosé in Sainsbury's nationwide

By James Bayley

Madame F, the LGBTQ+ wine brand has added a rosé to its range of vegan wines.

The Grenache and Syrah blend will be available in selected Sainsbury's superstores nationwide and online from 18 April (12% abv, RRP £9).

The fruity rosé was produced in collaboration with the charity Queer Britain; the partnership will help support the nation's first LGBTQ+ museum, due to open this month.

Georgina Haughton, wine buyer at Sainsbury’s, said of the launch, “Sainsbury’s is committed to being a truly inclusive retailer where all our colleagues can be themselves and our customers feel welcome to shop with us. The Madame F brand fully celebrates these values and ahead of Pride month in June, the light and fresh rosé will be an excellent addition to add to our summer-ready wine range.”

Queer Britain is a charity working to establish a bricks and mortar national LGBTQ+ museum. It will be an essential place for all regardless of sexuality or gender identity, to find out about the culture they have been born into, have chosen or seek to understand.

In October 2021, Madame F launched The Queer Britain Madame F Award, pledging £30,000 to champion LGBTQ+ artists and support the Queer Britain museum. The theme was inspired by illustrator Justin Kemp, who designed the “Susy the Frog” image featured on the Madame F bottle. Entrants sent in illustrations, paintings, drawings and photographs that celebrate the theme of Queer Creativity, along with a statement explaining what that means to them.



Judged by a panel of creative experts and friends of Queer Britain including artist and cartoonist, Kate Charlesworth; DIVA magazine editor, Roxy Bourdilon, and M&C Saatchi’s CCO, Ben Golik, there were three cash prizes and winning entrants will be exhibited by Queer Britain. The winning design, created by Sadie Lee, is an arresting painting of legendary performance artist David Hoyle; also to be exhibited are works by Paul Harfleet, whose queer exploration delves into the politics of ornithology and the artistry of drag.

Speaking about the Madame F Award, Joseph Galliano, CEO and co-founder of Queer Britain says, “Our mission at Queer Britain is to create a space that celebrates the impact Queer people have had on every part of culture throughout history, so this opportunity to specifically celebrate Queer Creativity as part of that journey is really important.”







