Henderson backs The Three Horses

By Jo Gilbert

THE THREE HORSES

Batcombe, Shepton Mallet, BA4 6HE

thethreehorseshoesbatcombe.co.uk

Culinary powerhouse Margot Henderson OBE, has announced she will open her first pub with lodgings, The Three Horseshoes, in Somerset. Located in the countryside village of Batcombe, the 17th-century inn has been painstakingly restored to offer stylish takes on British food and drinks, with a focus on the best produce from local farmers. The cosy theme will carry on to the bar, with a “succinct wine list” sitting alongside local ales. As one of Britain’s most respected and acclaimed chefs, New Zealand-born Henderson began her UK career at The French House in Soho, where she met her husband, Fergus Henderson, founder of St John. The Three Horses menu will champion “local greats”, including the family-run smokery, when it opens in November.







