Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Ukraine appeal and auction dinner at Michelin-starred Galvin La Chapelle

Published:  05 May, 2022

Over the past few months, importers Les Caves de Pyrene has been helping to relocate families fleeing from war-torn Ukraine and settle them in safe havens across Europe – especially in accommodation generously provided by their European winemaker friends.

To help cover the logistical costs of helping these families, which Les Caves is doing in conjunction with its Ukrainian distribution partners, the company is now working hard to raise a minimum of £100,000.

As part of these fundraising endeavours, Les Caves is holding a fundraising auction on 9 May at Michelin-starred Galvin La Chapelle. The evening will kick off with a champagne reception, followed by a dinner prepared by Chris and Jeff Galvin. They have devised a special three-course menu for the occasion – with accompanying wines provided by Les Caves de Pyrene. The feasting will be punctuated by a live auction of rare and iconic wines, formats and vintages, and vineyard tours and dining experiences. The host for the evening will be the redoubtable and ebullient Charlie Mellor, owner of The Laughing Heart in Hackney, and full-time wine encyclopaedia.  

  • READ MORE: Stoli Group announces limited edition Ukrainian-themed vodka

Tickets @ £200 per person (minimum purchase, two tickets) to include champagne, dinner + wine.

If you would like to attend, then you can book here. Additional lots will also be available for auction online.   

Below is a sneak preview of some of the rare and wonderful donations auctioned off live on May 9... 

 

Rare magnums of Domaine des Miroirs

An Imperial of Haut Brion 1995

Dinner for eight people, with wine, prepared in your own home by Pip Lacey (Hicce)

Rare bottles of Domaine Houillon-Overnoy

A vertical (‘05, ‘10, ‘15) in magnum of Brunello from Paradiso di Manfredi

An all-expenses-paid, two-night stay on Mount Etna, including flights

Dinner, cocktails and tickets for four guests to Hartshorn-Hook’s Peaky Blinders.

A wine tour, tasting and lunch for ten people at Tillingham.

A jeroboam of Montevertine Pergole Le Torte.

A wine tasting in your own home for up to 12 people, hosted by David A. Harvey



Ongoing donations to Les Caves JustGiving page can be made here.





Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Global wine exports reach record high

The Rum Renaissance: Is Rum the new Gin?

WSTA appoints new Chair and Deputy Chair

Canada’s cool climate calls at annual ta...

Simpsons’ toasts 10th anniversary with l...

The rise and rise of sparkling wines

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

The Comfort of Another Round

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Assistant Brand Manager - UK, Europe and North Americas

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95