Ukraine appeal and auction dinner at Michelin-starred Galvin La Chapelle

Over the past few months, importers Les Caves de Pyrene has been helping to relocate families fleeing from war-torn Ukraine and settle them in safe havens across Europe – especially in accommodation generously provided by their European winemaker friends.

To help cover the logistical costs of helping these families, which Les Caves is doing in conjunction with its Ukrainian distribution partners, the company is now working hard to raise a minimum of £100,000.

As part of these fundraising endeavours, Les Caves is holding a fundraising auction on 9 May at Michelin-starred Galvin La Chapelle. The evening will kick off with a champagne reception, followed by a dinner prepared by Chris and Jeff Galvin. They have devised a special three-course menu for the occasion – with accompanying wines provided by Les Caves de Pyrene. The feasting will be punctuated by a live auction of rare and iconic wines, formats and vintages, and vineyard tours and dining experiences. The host for the evening will be the redoubtable and ebullient Charlie Mellor, owner of The Laughing Heart in Hackney, and full-time wine encyclopaedia.

Tickets @ £200 per person (minimum purchase, two tickets) to include champagne, dinner + wine.

If you would like to attend, then you can book here. Additional lots will also be available for auction online.

Below is a sneak preview of some of the rare and wonderful donations auctioned off live on May 9...

Rare magnums of Domaine des Miroirs

An Imperial of Haut Brion 1995

Dinner for eight people, with wine, prepared in your own home by Pip Lacey (Hicce)

Rare bottles of Domaine Houillon-Overnoy

A vertical (‘05, ‘10, ‘15) in magnum of Brunello from Paradiso di Manfredi

An all-expenses-paid, two-night stay on Mount Etna, including flights

Dinner, cocktails and tickets for four guests to Hartshorn-Hook’s Peaky Blinders.

A wine tour, tasting and lunch for ten people at Tillingham.

A jeroboam of Montevertine Pergole Le Torte.

A wine tasting in your own home for up to 12 people, hosted by David A. Harvey





Ongoing donations to Les Caves JustGiving page can be made here.









