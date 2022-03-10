Subscriber login Close [x]
Producers, suppliers and experts invited to donate lots in auction for Ukraine

By James Bayley
Published:  10 March, 2022

The UK wine world is pulling together to raise funds for Ukraine.

Industry names Madeleine Walters, Sarah Abbott MW, Tim Atkin MW and Celia Bryan-Brown have organised an online auction of wine and drinks related lots which will be live over the weekend of 1-3 April. 

Producers, suppliers and experts alike are being invited to contribute to the auction, whether it be a special bottle, a case of wonderful wine, a signed copy of your book or an experience such as a wine dinner or a virtual tasting.

If you wish to donate a lot to the auction you can enter details here and upload pictures of the lot here.

Please ensure the file name corresponds with the lot number of your donation entered into the spreadsheet.

Since news of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the trade has responded in other ways, for example, many UK retailers are boycotting Russian-produced products, chiefly vodka. 

