Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Diageo UK appoints new MD

By James Bayley
Published:  22 April, 2022

Diageo Plc has today announced changes to its senior leadership in its GB business. 

Nuno Teles, currently president of the Diageo Beer Company (DBC) in North America, has been appointed as MD for the UK business, with the changes scheduled to take place on 1 July 2022.

He replaces Dayalan Nayager, who has been appointed president for Diageo Africa and will join the Diageo Executive Committee.

President of Diageo Europe and India, John Kennedy, said: "I would like to congratulate Nuno Teles on his new appointment and welcome him to the European Executive Committee.

"In North America, Nuno led a transformation of the business and its culture. I’ve been especially impressed with Nuno’s passion for inclusivity and diversity, and I am excited about the expertise he will bring to the role and what he will achieve for GB.”

Teles joined Diageo in March 2018. Prior to joining Diageo, Nuno was with Heineken for 15 years, leading transformational commercial strategies in multiple countries and regions, including the USA, Brazil, and Europe. 

Since taking on the role of president of the Diageo Beer Company (DBC), Teles has been instrumental in transforming the business and its culture. Under his leadership, the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore has become the number one taproom in America, with the Chicago taproom due to open in 2023, and during his time in North America, there has been an increase in female representation by 21% over the last year.

 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Pioneering technique captures ‘intensity...

Trade finds no easy solution in glass su...

Paper wine bottle lands in Ocado

Green Wine Future puts sustainability to...

Liv-ex predicts ‘off’ vintage for Bordea...

C&C advances brand partnerships strategy...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

The Comfort of Another Round

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95