Diageo UK appoints new MD

By James Bayley

Diageo Plc has today announced changes to its senior leadership in its GB business.

Nuno Teles, currently president of the Diageo Beer Company (DBC) in North America, has been appointed as MD for the UK business, with the changes scheduled to take place on 1 July 2022.

He replaces Dayalan Nayager, who has been appointed president for Diageo Africa and will join the Diageo Executive Committee.

President of Diageo Europe and India, John Kennedy, said: "I would like to congratulate Nuno Teles on his new appointment and welcome him to the European Executive Committee.

"In North America, Nuno led a transformation of the business and its culture. I’ve been especially impressed with Nuno’s passion for inclusivity and diversity, and I am excited about the expertise he will bring to the role and what he will achieve for GB.”

Teles joined Diageo in March 2018. Prior to joining Diageo, Nuno was with Heineken for 15 years, leading transformational commercial strategies in multiple countries and regions, including the USA, Brazil, and Europe.

Since taking on the role of president of the Diageo Beer Company (DBC), Teles has been instrumental in transforming the business and its culture. Under his leadership, the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore has become the number one taproom in America, with the Chicago taproom due to open in 2023, and during his time in North America, there has been an increase in female representation by 21% over the last year.