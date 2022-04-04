Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Virgin cans English fizz for Upper Class

By James Lawrence
Published:  04 April, 2022

One of the UK's leading airlines has joined forces with UK fizz brand, The Uncommon, to serve a range of canned sparkling wines in its premium cabins.

Upper Class customers will be served a selection of three wines, including an English sparkling white and rosé, alongside a lighter, botanically infused spritzer.

According to the airline, Virgin's A350 aircraft features a space called 'The Booth' in its Upper Class cabins, where pampered flyers can enjoy canned English fizz at their leisure.

The partnership marks the first time ever that canned wines have been poured in Virgin Atlantic’s Upper Class cabin.

In addition, The Uncommon range will be available to buy and enjoy on-board across the fleet in all classes from 1 April.

“Virgin Atlantic is renowned for its world class Upper Class offering and we’re so proud to be part of it. We’re on a mission to prove that you can get the highest quality English wine in the more sustainable canned format. Our cans are light, stack tight, chill fast and are endlessly recyclable, making them perfect for Virgin’s Upper Class tasting experience in The Booth. There’s never been a better time to break tradition for the better,” said Henry Connell, co-founder of The Uncommon.

Corneel Koster, chief customer and operations officer at Virgin Atlantic, added: “We always strive to create brilliantly different experiences for our customers and the introduction of The Booth featuring a tasting of The Uncommon’s award-winning English wines demonstrates this perfectly. We’re famous for our on-board social spaces and The Booth elevates the customer proposition for our leisure travellers to new heights.”



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Portuguese wine is perfectly poised for...

Glass bottles to be excluded from DRS in...

Concha y Toro goes after greater share o...

Less choice and higher prices from new i...

Hollywood star Pedro Pascal becomes Casi...

Call out for Wine Unites for Ukraine cha...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

The Comfort of Another Round

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Insight Analyst

...

Alliance Wine: National Account Manager (Off trade)

...

Porte Noire: Business Development & Sales Manager

...

Hispamerchants Ltd: Sales Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95