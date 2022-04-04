Virgin cans English fizz for Upper Class

By James Lawrence

One of the UK's leading airlines has joined forces with UK fizz brand, The Uncommon, to serve a range of canned sparkling wines in its premium cabins.

Upper Class customers will be served a selection of three wines, including an English sparkling white and rosé, alongside a lighter, botanically infused spritzer.

According to the airline, Virgin's A350 aircraft features a space called 'The Booth' in its Upper Class cabins, where pampered flyers can enjoy canned English fizz at their leisure.

The partnership marks the first time ever that canned wines have been poured in Virgin Atlantic’s Upper Class cabin.

In addition, The Uncommon range will be available to buy and enjoy on-board across the fleet in all classes from 1 April.

“Virgin Atlantic is renowned for its world class Upper Class offering and we’re so proud to be part of it. We’re on a mission to prove that you can get the highest quality English wine in the more sustainable canned format. Our cans are light, stack tight, chill fast and are endlessly recyclable, making them perfect for Virgin’s Upper Class tasting experience in The Booth. There’s never been a better time to break tradition for the better,” said Henry Connell, co-founder of The Uncommon.

Corneel Koster, chief customer and operations officer at Virgin Atlantic, added: “We always strive to create brilliantly different experiences for our customers and the introduction of The Booth featuring a tasting of The Uncommon’s award-winning English wines demonstrates this perfectly. We’re famous for our on-board social spaces and The Booth elevates the customer proposition for our leisure travellers to new heights.”







