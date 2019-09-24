Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Chapel Down adds gin-making experience to its London venue

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  24 September, 2019

English fizz producer Chapel Down continues to expand its footprint in the gin category with a new range of gin-based experiences at its new London venue.

The Gin Works, which opened as a bar and restaurant in Kings Cross earlier this year, is now expanding to offer gin-lovers the chance to make their own gin.

Under the guidance of Chapel Down’s distillation team, guests will learn about the art of gin distillation before infusing their own gin with botanicals with help from ‘Helga’, Chapel Down’s 150-litre copper still which produces premium small-batch craft gins on site throughout the year.

Chapel Down is best known as one of the big names in quality English fizz.

It owns vineyards across Kent, Sussex, Surrey and Essex, and earlier this year, began planting on what is set to become England’s largest single vineyard, a 338-acre site in Boarley, Kent.

This will take its land under vine to almost 1,000 acres – the most of any producer in England.

The Chapel Down Gin Works is situated on the bank of the Regents Canal in Kings Cross and offers modern British cuisine throughout its 80-seater restaurant.

As well as its Saturday gin brunches, which pairs three dishes each with a different gin cocktail, visitors will also be able to take part in gin masterclasses and a spirit tasting which offers an introduction to the history of gin and vodka.

Chapel Down has increasingly been moving into spirits over the past few years.

In 2019, the company launched a Pinot Noir Gin, which will sit alongside its Bacchus Gin (also available in premixed Gin & Tonic 250ml cans).

In May 2019, Chapel Down also completed construction of a state-of-the-art facility for its Curious Brewing range of beers and ciders.

Curious Brewery, which opened in the centre of Ashford, looks set to treble the brand’s previous brewing capacity.

It is open to the public for brewery tours, beer tastings and has a restaurant and bar on site.







Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Virgin Wines: Spirits category Manager

...

Agile Media: International Sales Executive (Italian/French/Spanish speaker)

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Agustín Trapero on Cebreros DOP: when the terruño talks

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95