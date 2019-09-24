Chapel Down adds gin-making experience to its London venue

By Jo Gilbert

English fizz producer Chapel Down continues to expand its footprint in the gin category with a new range of gin-based experiences at its new London venue.

The Gin Works, which opened as a bar and restaurant in Kings Cross earlier this year, is now expanding to offer gin-lovers the chance to make their own gin.

Under the guidance of Chapel Down’s distillation team, guests will learn about the art of gin distillation before infusing their own gin with botanicals with help from ‘Helga’, Chapel Down’s 150-litre copper still which produces premium small-batch craft gins on site throughout the year.

Chapel Down is best known as one of the big names in quality English fizz.

It owns vineyards across Kent, Sussex, Surrey and Essex, and earlier this year, began planting on what is set to become England’s largest single vineyard, a 338-acre site in Boarley, Kent.

This will take its land under vine to almost 1,000 acres – the most of any producer in England.

The Chapel Down Gin Works is situated on the bank of the Regents Canal in Kings Cross and offers modern British cuisine throughout its 80-seater restaurant.

As well as its Saturday gin brunches, which pairs three dishes each with a different gin cocktail, visitors will also be able to take part in gin masterclasses and a spirit tasting which offers an introduction to the history of gin and vodka.

Chapel Down has increasingly been moving into spirits over the past few years.

In 2019, the company launched a Pinot Noir Gin, which will sit alongside its Bacchus Gin (also available in premixed Gin & Tonic 250ml cans).

In May 2019, Chapel Down also completed construction of a state-of-the-art facility for its Curious Brewing range of beers and ciders.

Curious Brewery, which opened in the centre of Ashford, looks set to treble the brand’s previous brewing capacity.

It is open to the public for brewery tours, beer tastings and has a restaurant and bar on site.















