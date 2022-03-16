Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Hospitality can help the cost of living crisis, new report finds

By James Bayley
Published:  16 March, 2022

A report compiled by UKHospitality and CGA highlights the vulnerable state of the UK’s pubs, bars, restaurants and nightclubs. It also demonstrates how hospitality can help solve the cost of living crisis.

Following the pandemic, the industry has lost nearly a tenth of its licensed premises - 17% of nightclubs were shut down, and 10% of restaurants closed between March 2020 and now. 

In order to survive numerous lockdowns and ever-changing trading regulations, businesses in the sector have had to deplete cash reserves and take on heavy debt.

UKHospitality chief executive, Kate Nicholls, said: “Our analysis shows that the sector will likely be contributing 1.7 percentage points to the national rate of CPI and that the biggest contributing factor will be the planned increase in VAT from 12.5% to 20% this April. 

“This will compound all the other cost increases and further squeeze businesses. With positive action from government, however, such as keeping VAT at 12.5%, the sector can be part of the solution to the cost of living crisis.”

Two years on, and those surviving businesses are facing soaring costs. In addition to rocketing energy prices, operators must contend with a 19% rise in labour costs, a 17% hike in food prices and a 14% growth in drink prices. While many are trying to absorb as much as possible, operators expect to pass on an 11% increase in costs to consumers.

This increase will come at a time when UK consumers are facing their soaring bills. The report shows that 70% of people are now concerned about their long-term finances and 55% are more worried about their finances than they were a year ago. A large majority (85%) are expecting prices in pubs and restaurants to rise this year, which will inevitably result in a drop in footfall and revenue for the sector at a critical time.

Karl Chessell, director for hospitality operators and Food, EMEA, added: “Hospitality businesses now face a variety of new challenges and threats which come at the worst possible time for businesses, and they need sustained help from the government. Hospitality is ideally placed to power the UK’s economic recovery.”

Meanwhile, the CGA Prestige Foodservice Price Index reported a sharp acceleration of price increases during January, with year-on-year inflation of food and drink running at +7.9%, more than twice the rate in December.

For the first time since its inception in 2016, every category in the index showed a month-on-month increase, with food rising +4.4% across the board, compared with a month earlier.

While the impact of Covid-19 on prices has begun to recede, the rising cost of energy, petrol and diesel now dominate. In Britain, Brexit policy has stifled the labour market leading to shortages of products and higher wage costs for food and drink.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Tempranillo becomes most planted grape i...

Russian buyers blocked from Barcelona

Ukrainian vodka supports fundraising for...

Producers, suppliers and experts invited...

Stoli Group announces rebrand in respons...

Holly Ninnes to head up wine division at...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

The Comfort of Another Round

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Trade Marketing Manager UK, Europe and Americas

...

Hallgarten & Novum Wines: On Trade National Accounts Executive

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Management Accountant

...

Clementine Communications: PR Account Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95