Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Hospitality sector expands in fourth quarter, despite unprecedented challenges

By James Lawrence
Published:  20 January, 2022

Britain’s hospitality sector grew modestly in the last quarter of 2021, according to the latest CGA Market Recovery Monitor.

CGA's study recorded a 1.6% increase in the number of site openings between September and December 2021—the first quarter-on-quarter growth for more than five years, helping to reverse the number of closures during the pandemic. 

It also highlighted encouraging expansion in the number of independent outlets, rising by 1.8% in the last quarter of 2021.

Nevertheless, the industry will undoubtedly continue to grapple with immense challenges, including a chronic labour shortage and rising living costs. According to CGA, Britain has lost more than 8,000 pubs, bars, restaurants and other licensed venues since March 2020 – equivalent to a net loss of around 13 sites a day.

“Despite fourth-quarter growth, the future of more hospitality businesses is now under threat after a collapse in sales over Christmas and New Year, as concerns about the Omicron variant spread and fresh restrictions were introduced in Scotland and Wales, affecting over 16,000 sites – equivalent to 15% of the GB licensed market. The sector also faces a host of operational pressures, including rapidly rising food and energy costs, staff shortages and supply problems,” the report stated.

Karl Chessell, CGA’s business unit director for hospitality operators and food, EMEA, commented: “The increase in sites over the last three months of 2021 shows the remarkable resilience and entrepreneurialism of hospitality, and the enduring appeal of Britain’s pubs, bars and restaurants.”

He added: “But after disappointing December trading and challenges mounting, both new and established businesses are vulnerable as we begin 2022. These positive numbers show how hospitality is ready to kickstart Britain’s post-Covid-19 economy, but without urgent and sustained government support there is a real danger that recovery will stall.”

Yesterday (19 January), the government announced the end of Plan B Covid measures introduced to combat the Omicron variant, including compulsory mask-wearing on public transport and in shops, which will end on 26 January.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Indigo Wines: Head of Logistics

...

Agile Media: Harpers Reporter

...

Clementine Communications: PR Account Manager

...

Cube Communications: Junior Account Manager

...

Broadland Drinks: Regional Sales Manager Northern England & Scotland

...

Agile Media Ltd: Drinks Retailing Editorial and Events assistant

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95