Carson & Carnevale Wines becomes UK distributor for Tuscany’s San Giusto a Rentennano

By Michelle Perrett

London-based wine importer and wholesaler Carson & Carnevale Wines (C&C Wines) has been appointed as the UK importer and distributor for Tuscany’s San Giusto a Rentennano.

From this month (October), C&C Wines is importing Chianti Classico, Le Baròncole Chianti Classico Riserva DOCG, Percarlo, La Ricolma and Vin San Giusto.

The family-run, 100% organic San Giusto a Rentennano estate overlooks the upper course of the Arbia river in the farthest south Chianti Classico sub-zone, Gaiole. The small production, quality-focused estate comprises 160 hectares, of which just 31 are vineyards, at an average altitude of 270 meters above sea level.

According to C&C Wines, sustainable and eco-friendly practices are paramount to San Giusto a Rentennano and farming methods remain largely manual.

The estate has also been certified organic since 2001 and has relied on 80% solar power/energy since 2007.

Its Chianti Classico DOCG was named the third best wine in the world by Wine Spectator in 2019.

Jonathan Carson, director of C&C Wines said: “My father, our portfolio ambassador Peter McCombie MW, and I initially visited San Giusto a Rentennano in the Summer of 2019 and we were all blown away.”

He added: “Having initially planned to launch in May 2020, we have patiently waited for the market to reopen post Covid-19 in order to launch this wonderful new partnership with Luca, his family and this historic winery. We are delighted and truly privileged to be adding a winery of such high calibre to our portfolio and look forward to introducing some of Tuscany’s most critically acclaimed wines to the UK market.”

Founded in March 2017, C&C Wines is a joint venture between Carson Wines Ltd and C Carnevale Ltd – two family owned businesses. Based in King’s Cross, London, C&C Wines acts as a multi-channel importer and distributor, as well as in-market manager, in partnership with a selection of leading producers from around the world.

