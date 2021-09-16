Subscriber login Close [x]
Last call to register for SITT 2021

By James Lawrence
Published:  16 September, 2021

The Specialist Importers Trade Tasting (SITT) returns to London and Manchester in physical form on 20 and 22 September respectively, in what promises to be the finest edition to date.

SITT has become an essential fixture in the diary, bringing together a cross-section of press, importers and buyers in a fantastic celebration of esoteric grapes and wine styles, along with a roster of insightful masterclasses. 

Among the highlights of this year's edition is a dedicated zone featuring 20 leading producers and importers of Portugal’s myriad of indigenous grape varieties.

At both SITT Manchester and SITT London, there is also the opportunity to take part in a Wines of Portugal masterclass – ‘Portugal - the Independent's Choice’ – hosted by Richard Mayson at 2.30pm, where the uniqueness, the authenticity and the versatility of Portuguese wines will be explored.

Richard Mayson is a writer and wine consultant, regularly writing articles for several publications, also being an award-winning author of five books on wine, with his most recent book honing in on an area of his expertise, namely Portuguese wines.

Members of the trade can register here.



