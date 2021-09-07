Five minutes with Adolfo Hurtado, Mont Gras

By Lisa Riley

The charismatic winemaker at Chile’s Mont Gras talks to Lisa Riley about how growing up around vineyards influenced his three new wine ranges – Day One, Organic, and Devine Reserva – distributed by North South Wines.

My earliest memories come from vineyards. My family – both on my Mom’s side in Colchagua and my Dad’s side in Casablanca – trace their agricultural roots back for generations. That’s why visiting vineyards is still my favourite part of making wine. Walking through the vineyards, feeling the sun, the breeze, the aromas of the vines, brings back memories of my first years of life.

I think at least 80% of the quality of a wine is defined by the quality of the grapes. The ecosystem that surrounds the vineyard is key and if the production of the grapes can be done organically it means the skins of the berries are thicker, which delivers greater concentration, aromas, and flavours in the wine. We’ve used lightweight bottles and sustainable labels for our organic wines to help protect the environment.

Choosing the right time to start harvesting is crucial for the final quality. That’s why Day One was born, referring to that moment when we start gathering the grapes to express their maximum potential. Finding the best terroirs for each variety was a challenge, but for the Pinot Noir there was no question; it had to be the Casablanca and Leyda valleys, which I love for their sea breezes.

Chile has such great diversity in its soils and climates. That diversity is reflected in the 11 varieties in our Devine Reserva range.







