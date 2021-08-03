Sipsmith launches non-alcoholic FreeGlider

By Michelle Perrett

Market leading gin producer Sipsmith is the latest distillery to enter the no and low category with the launch of Free Glider, its alcohol-free spirit.

The company said it had experimented with 189 prototypes and over 100 ingredients to create the alcohol-free spirit over a two year period.

The spirit, which is made with juniper and citrus, has a <0.5% ABV.

The launch follows a roster of new zero alcohol spirits which continue to enter the market. Elegantly Spirited, for example, has just expanded its zero alcohol range with the launch of STRYKK NOT VANILLA V*DKA.

The product, which is infused with Madagascan vanilla beans, carries a <0.5% abv and contains zero sugar. This launch increases STRYKK’s core spirits in the range to four: STRYKK NOT VANILLA V*DKA joins STRYKK NOT G*N, STRYKK NOT R*M and STRYKK NOT V*DKA, which were launched into the UK on-trade in 2018.







