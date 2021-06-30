Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Ara Wines claims UK first with alcohol-removed Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc

By Lisa Riley
Published:  30 June, 2021

Kiwi wine brand Ara Wines has introduced what it claims to be the first alcohol-removed Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc in the UK.

Ara Zero is described as a landmark innovation that would “allow discerning UK Sauvignon Blanc consumers to enjoy a glass of New Zealand’s most popular grape" on any occasion while moderating their alcohol intake and calories.

To produce the alcohol-removed wine, chief winemaker Duncan Shouler uses an “innovative spinning cone technology” – popular in perfume making – which gently separates the fragrance and alcohol from the wine, said Ara Wines.

Once the alcohol is removed, the "distinctive distilled aroma unique to Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc" is added back into the wine.

The drink, which is available via Bibendum, comes with a rrp of £8 – higher than other alcohol-free counterparts. This, said the winery, reflected “not only the premium quality of the fruit but also the rigorous production standards”.

A 125ml glass contains 80% fewer calories than a full-strength wine, it added.  

“From the rise of mindful drinking to people looking for a lighter, refreshing drink in the evening after an exercise class, the low and no-alcohol trend is on the cusp of mainstream,” said Shouler.

“We were inspired to create a 0%* alcohol wine after a fitness challenge at the winery. It involved changing your lifestyle; no alcohol for a month, decreased sugar, increased exercise and less time on screens. Cutting out alcohol was hard for me, being a winemaker and being around wine for a long time. 

“We are excited about this innovation and what it means for our export markets. To be able to bring Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc lovers around the world a 0% version of their favourite varietal is huge,” he said.

*Contains no more than 0.5% alcohol/volume.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Agile Media Ltd: Drinks Retailing Editor Role

...

C & D Wines: National Account Manager

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95