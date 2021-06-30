Ara Wines claims UK first with alcohol-removed Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc

By Lisa Riley

Kiwi wine brand Ara Wines has introduced what it claims to be the first alcohol-removed Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc in the UK.

Ara Zero is described as a landmark innovation that would “allow discerning UK Sauvignon Blanc consumers to enjoy a glass of New Zealand’s most popular grape" on any occasion while moderating their alcohol intake and calories.

To produce the alcohol-removed wine, chief winemaker Duncan Shouler uses an “innovative spinning cone technology” – popular in perfume making – which gently separates the fragrance and alcohol from the wine, said Ara Wines.

Once the alcohol is removed, the "distinctive distilled aroma unique to Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc" is added back into the wine.

The drink, which is available via Bibendum, comes with a rrp of £8 – higher than other alcohol-free counterparts. This, said the winery, reflected “not only the premium quality of the fruit but also the rigorous production standards”.

A 125ml glass contains 80% fewer calories than a full-strength wine, it added.

“From the rise of mindful drinking to people looking for a lighter, refreshing drink in the evening after an exercise class, the low and no-alcohol trend is on the cusp of mainstream,” said Shouler.

“We were inspired to create a 0%* alcohol wine after a fitness challenge at the winery. It involved changing your lifestyle; no alcohol for a month, decreased sugar, increased exercise and less time on screens. Cutting out alcohol was hard for me, being a winemaker and being around wine for a long time.

“We are excited about this innovation and what it means for our export markets. To be able to bring Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc lovers around the world a 0% version of their favourite varietal is huge,” he said.

*Contains no more than 0.5% alcohol/volume.