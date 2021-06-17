Chianti Classico approves MGAs

By Jacopo Mazzeo

The Chianti Classico Consortium has approved the use of the Menzioni Geografiche Aggiuntive (MGA), or additional geographical units.

Taking a cue from the denominations of Barolo and Barbaresco, the Chianti Classico Consortium has selected 11 MGAs based on a set of criteria that include the areas’ historical significance and common organoleptic profiles of the wines.

The MGAs have been named after some of Chianti Classico best known villages and hamlets: Castellina, Castelnuovo Berardenga, Gaiole, Greve, Lamole, Montefioralle, Panzano, Radda, San Casciano, San Donato in Poggio (which includes Barberino Tavarnelle and Poggibonsi), and Vagliagli.

“The land makes a difference, this has always been one of our region’s mottos,” Giovanni Manetti, president of the Consortium told Italian news agency ANSA. “The Chianti Classico is a truly unique region and its wines reflect the diversity of sub-zones. It’s for this reason that it is so paramount to preserve its natural context and to communicate it to the consumer, in all its complexity, though the addition of MGAs on the label.”

Rights to indicate MGAs on labels have been granted to Chianti Classico’s top tier wines only, Gran Selezione, but it’s not excluded that the use of MGAs will be extended to the lower tiers – Chianti Classico and Chianti Classico Riserva – in the future.

In addition to the adoption of MGAs, the consortium has also increased the minimum amount of Sangiovese required in Gran Selezione blends, from 80% to 90%, and limited the remaining 10% to indigenous varieties only. Meanwhile, Chianti Classico and Chianti Classico Riserva can still be made with a minimum of 80% Sangiovese, blended with native and international red varieties.







