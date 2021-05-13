Last call for 50 Best Indies 2021 nominations

By Andrew Catchpole

The chance to nominate your choices for the best in the business of indie drinks retailing remains open until midnight on Friday 14 May.

This popular annual listing, which celebrates the best of the many excellent operators in this innovative sector, recognises those that are at the top of their game.

To do so we are asking the wider trade to nominate up to three indie merchants that are at the forefront of running engaging, innovative and successful independent businesses, and thus delivering a great wine, beer and spirits offer to the British public in an inspiring way.

In addition, this year – given all the recent challenges to businesses – we’re also adding a special listing highlighting the Top New Openings since the first UK lockdown in March 2020.

As with previous 50 Best Indies awards, those must have ‘bricks and mortar’ outlets as an element of their businesses. Beyond this, operators large or small, traditional or hybrid, consumer or wholesale-biased, centred on footfall or online sales, are all up for consideration to help us judge the best at driving forward this vibrant sector.

The nomination long list will form the basis for our judging panel to decide who goes forward for consideration for the 50 Best Indies list for 2021.

