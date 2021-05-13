Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Last call for 50 Best Indies 2021 nominations

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  13 May, 2021

The chance to nominate your choices for the best in the business of indie drinks retailing remains open until midnight on Friday 14 May.

This popular annual listing, which celebrates the best of the many excellent operators in this innovative sector, recognises those that are at the top of their game.

To do so we are asking the wider trade to nominate up to three indie merchants that are at the forefront of running engaging, innovative and successful independent businesses, and thus delivering a great wine, beer and spirits offer to the British public in an inspiring way.

In addition, this year – given all the recent challenges to businesses – we’re also adding a special listing highlighting the Top New Openings since the first UK lockdown in March 2020.

As with previous 50 Best Indies awards, those must have ‘bricks and mortar’ outlets as an element of their businesses. Beyond this, operators large or small, traditional or hybrid, consumer or wholesale-biased, centred on footfall or online sales, are all up for consideration to help us judge the best at driving forward this vibrant sector.

The nomination long list will form the basis for our judging panel to decide who goes forward for consideration for the 50 Best Indies list for 2021.

Nomination deadline is Friday 14 May – please make your selections here.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Crush Wines: International Sales Manager

...

Flint Wines: Stock Controller

...

Cadman Fine Wines: Customer Services Manager

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95