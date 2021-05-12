Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Moulin-à-Vent association launches

By Lisa Riley
Published:  12 May, 2021

Thirteen domains from Moulin-à-Vent, one of the 10 Beaujolais crus, have joined forces to create an association to promote the appellation. 

The newly established Cap Moulin-à-Vent association will focus on highlighting the appellation, its terroirs, the winemakers’ diversity and their “know-how” to reflect the “excellence” of the wines produced by the Beaujolais crus.

The founding domains said the group had naturally gathered around human and environmental values and collective ambitions – the production of “great wines” thanks to their cumulative presence across the more than 69 terroirs which compose Moulin-à-Vent – to promotion of the appellation. 

Activity planned by the association, which is targeting wine professionals, the media and consumers alike, includes press trips to the heart of the appellation, on-site or virtual master classes, press lunches and tastings. 

"Both media and consumers are expressing a powerful interest in Moulin-à-Vent,” said Jean-Jacques Parinet, Président of Cap Moulin-à-Vent Association

“From then on, communicating the know-how, the terroirs, and the virtues of Gamay became an obvious choice, and Cap Moulin-à-Vent is the result of the producers' awareness of their obligation to respond favorably to this demand,” he told Harpers. 

The formation of an association allowed the domains, by pooling their resources and consolidating their networks, to obtain the “coverage required to meet the scale of demand”, he added.

“Cap Moulin-à-Vent is made up of 13 flagship estates of the appellation which, through the diversity of their histories, their know-how, and the terroirs they claim, are representative of the appellation,” he said.

The founding members of Cap Moulin-à-Vent comprise: Bonnet; Gimarets; Jacques; Moulin-a-Vent; Rochegres (Maison Albert Bichot); Granit; Moulin D’Eole; Louis Boillot & Fils; Merlin; Paul Janin & Fils; Richard Rottiers; Maison Le Did; and Thibault Liger-Belair.


Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Crush Wines: International Sales Manager

...

Flint Wines: Stock Controller

...

Cadman Fine Wines: Customer Services Manager

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95