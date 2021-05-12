Moulin-à-Vent association launches

By Lisa Riley

Thirteen domains from Moulin-à-Vent, one of the 10 Beaujolais crus, have joined forces to create an association to promote the appellation.

The newly established Cap Moulin-à-Vent association will focus on highlighting the appellation, its terroirs, the winemakers’ diversity and their “know-how” to reflect the “excellence” of the wines produced by the Beaujolais crus.

The founding domains said the group had naturally gathered around human and environmental values and collective ambitions – the production of “great wines” thanks to their cumulative presence across the more than 69 terroirs which compose Moulin-à-Vent – to promotion of the appellation.

Activity planned by the association, which is targeting wine professionals, the media and consumers alike, includes press trips to the heart of the appellation, on-site or virtual master classes, press lunches and tastings.

"Both media and consumers are expressing a powerful interest in Moulin-à-Vent,” said Jean-Jacques Parinet, Président of Cap Moulin-à-Vent Association.

“From then on, communicating the know-how, the terroirs, and the virtues of Gamay became an obvious choice, and Cap Moulin-à-Vent is the result of the producers' awareness of their obligation to respond favorably to this demand,” he told Harpers.

The formation of an association allowed the domains, by pooling their resources and consolidating their networks, to obtain the “coverage required to meet the scale of demand”, he added.

“Cap Moulin-à-Vent is made up of 13 flagship estates of the appellation which, through the diversity of their histories, their know-how, and the terroirs they claim, are representative of the appellation,” he said.

The founding members of Cap Moulin-à-Vent comprise: Bonnet; Gimarets; Jacques; Moulin-a-Vent; Rochegres (Maison Albert Bichot); Granit; Moulin D’Eole; Louis Boillot & Fils; Merlin; Paul Janin & Fils; Richard Rottiers; Maison Le Did; and Thibault Liger-Belair.





