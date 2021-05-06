Subscriber login Close [x]
Hometipple launch promises fair deal for all

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  06 May, 2021

A new online marketplace for drinks has been launched with the promise of a “fair deal” for every producer on the list.

The hometipple.com site offers a new online drinks shop that aims to deliver “sustainable prices and expert advice”, removing wholesaler involvement, to work directly with each producer, taking a “small commission from each sale" to help protect margin for those supplying its drinks.

Wines, beers and spirits, plus low and no abv beverages are to be featured, with the company saying that its approach is designed to benefit smaller and more boutique producers and suppliers.

“We’re coming at this launch in a very inclusive way, and our young but experienced team has a pioneering approach to alcoholic drinks and the industry in general,” said hometipple director and co-founder, Mikey Studer.

“This isn’t a snobby wine club that’s intimidating or bossy – Hometipple is frivolous and fun, but with a serious attitude towards quality, flavour and value for money.”

Hometipple is the creation of three friends-turned-business partners, who each bring their own area of drinks knowledge and experience to the party.

Studer, who has previously worked for wholesalers, producers, retailers and etailers, is joined by experienced bartender Nick Jones (as head of operations) and former Michelin-level head chef and sommelier Caroline Palma de Azevedo (as head of customer experience).

Studer said the trio individually taste and note every product before coming together to decide whether to feature the drink on hometipple.com, with a composite of their tasting notes appearing on the website for those listed.

“We’re not afraid to work differently in an industry that traditionally doesn’t like change,” said Studer.



