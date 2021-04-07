Subscriber login Close [x]
Ruinart dedicates historic vineyard to biodiversity project

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  07 April, 2021

LVMH brand Champagne Ruinart is furthering its commitment to nurturing biodiversity in the Champagne region by switching over its 40ha historic Taissy vineyard to a biodiversity pilot project in tandem with Reforest’Action.

The regenerative project, which aims to use the vineyard’s proximity to the Fort de Montbré forest, will see hedges planted around and within the vineyard, alongside 14,000 trees and shrubs.

Local wood species will also greatly improve biodiversity, the estate said, while providing habitats for fauna useful for growing vines.

“We want to regenerate the soils and bring back the original fauna and flora to this parcel through these vitiforestry practices, which allow us to re-establish ecological corridors within the historic Taissy vineyards,” Frédéric Panaïotis, Ruinart’s chef de cave, said.

The project is being carried out with the help of forest specialist Reforest’Action, a Certified B Corporation.

Since its creation in 2010, Reforest’Action has planted and protected more than 10 million trees in 25 countries, while raising awareness of the importance of forests in the fight against climate change and the erosion of biodiversity.

“We are delighted to work with Maison Ruinart to implement this project which proves their desire to actively generate concrete and lasting environmental benefits within the heart of their activity,” president and founder of Reforest’Action, Stéphane Hallaire, said.

The project is part of the Imagine movement, of which Maison Ruinart is a member. Imagine brings together participants worldwide in order to facilitate collaboration on the preservation and regeneration of forests on a large scale.





