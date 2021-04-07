Subscriber login Close [x]
Trade Hospitality app adds new membership tiers ahead of re-opening

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  07 April, 2021

The Trade Hospitality app has launched two new membership tiers ahead of the 12 April partial on-trade re-opening, with access to private member clubs and a corporate deal now featured.

The brainchild of Xavier Rousset MS and Gearoid Devaney MS, the app offers perks and deals, along with tailored newsfeeds (including Harpers on-trade content), jobs and other resources, to those working in hospitality, and grew out of the popular Trade hospitality members’ club in Soho.

The new tiers for its official launch include a VIP membership that allows access to famous clubs such as 67 Pall Mall, Quo Vadis Club, The Court and Blacks, plus ‘family and friends’ discounts in hotels around the UK, plus a Corporate Membership that includes four VIP memberships among the benefits.

Access to the app is free for all members of the hospitality world, with the two additional tiers costing £12 a month and £500 a year respectively.

Rousset and Devaney, who between them made the transition from high profile sommeliers to multi-site restaurateurs, have described the app as providing “a hub for hospitality professionals to access an ecosystem of resources, perks and tools to equip them in a post-lockdown world and beyond”.

Trade perks such as discounts and added extras at restaurants and bars include many that can be enjoyed al fresco from 12 April, such as Pastiao, Blanchette, Hide, Blandford Comptoir, The Black Book and Temper.

Post business lockdown support also features access to resources to help staff and businesses thrive, including licensing and employment lawyers, advice lines, links to hospitality-specific social distancing guidelines and more.

“Xavier and I took time out during lockdown to consider what the industry would find useful given the new challenges we’re facing, thinking back to the vision we had when we first launched Trade members’ club,” said Devaney.

“Now seems like a better time than ever to launch an app-based hub in which to share resources, advice, perks, news, ideas and jobs. Welcome to the world of Trade – we look forward to getting our community back up and running, and sharing some good times with you all once again.”

Trade Hospitality App and Harpers recently partnered on a series of free webinars aimed at helping on-trade businesses move ahead post-pandemic, including Rebooting the On-trade for 2021 and Staffing for Success

