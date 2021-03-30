Jeroboams launches first exclusive spirit

By Michelle Perrett

London wine merchant Jeroboams has launched its very first exclusive spirit, a WhistlePig Single Barrel 10-Year-Old Rye Whiskey.

The Rye Whiskey, produced by Vermont-based WhistlePig, has been selected by, and exclusively bottled for, Jeroboams with a limited batch of just 132 bottles.

The news comes as Jeroboams revealed plans to open up to seven new shops in London during the next few years.

Jeroboams said that while Rye Whiskey may seem like a “peculiar choice” for an initial bottling, the team felt the “quality, character and value for money” offered by this spirit made it an easy choice.

“WhistlePig is an exemplary company that is committed to showcasing the potential of Rye whiskey as a truly world-class spirit. The company’s ethos aligns perfectly with our buying values: character, integrity and quality,” said James Phillips, Jeroboams beer & spirit buyer.

The challenge, he added, was in selecting one barrel but Cask #20244 stood out for its “complexity, elegance and very cool character.”

“This quest for exceptional quality was paramount when embarking on what will be a new style of whiskey for most of our customers, as we know they expect the highest level of excellence from our portfolio. We are very excited about this whiskey and the future of Jeroboams exclusive spirits,” he said.

Jeroboams exclusive WhistlePig 10-Year-Old Single Barrel Rye Whiskey Cask #20244 retails for £120 per bottle.

Alongside its ambitious retail expansion plans, Jeroboams has also revealed that it is turning its focus to the on-trade. As part of this, the business snatched up Lucie Parker from Liberty Wines, appointing her to the role of Jeroboams Trade director.







