Cotswolds Distillery announces Master Distiller achievement

By Michelle Perrett

The Institute of Brewing and Distilling (IBD) has awarded Cotswolds Distillery production director Nickolas Franchino the title of Master Distiller.

Franchino was granted the IBD Master Distiller qualification, which is the world’s highest level of recognition in the technical management of the distilling production process, through a combination of knowledge and experience as well as the culmination of many years of learning and putting science into action.

Franchino has been involved with the development of the Cotswolds Distillery since it was founded by Daniel Szor.

His interest in artisan spirits was piqued at an early age when tasting his Italian relatives’ homemade liqueurs and spirits.

“This is an incredible achievement and we are incredibly proud of Nick’s hard work and dedication over several years of gruelling study to achieve the pinnacle of professional distilling qualifications,” said Szor.

Franchino added: “I am really looking forward to continuing with my distilling journey at Cotswolds Distillery and creating new and exciting expressions.”

According to the company it is the first full-scale distillery in the Cotswolds. It offers a range of single malt whiskies, gins and liqueurs, including the award-winning Cotswolds Dry Gin and Cotswolds Single Malt Whisky.

The company launched in 2014 and also offers Tour & Tastings, gin and whisky blending masterclasses and cocktail masterclasses.










