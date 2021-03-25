Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Govt opens DRS consultation and announces delay of scheme

By Lisa Riley
Published:  25 March, 2021

The government has launched its second consultation into a Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) for England, Wales and Northern Ireland. 

In addition, it also announced a delay to the implementation of a DRS for those countries until late 2024 at the earliest. 

Defra said government remained committed to delivering on its commitments to introduce a DRS, but also recognised that the pandemic has disrupted the economy and society in “unimaginable ways”.

On this basis, it said the second consultation would build on the first consultation, offering a chance to explore further what the continued appetite was for a DRS in a ‘post-Covid’ context. 

The second consultation would also inform how a future scheme could be designed in the “best and most coherent way possible” to deliver on the objectives set out for introducing such a policy, it added.

With this in mind, Defra said it had had to reassess what a “realistic timeline” for implementation of a DRS looked like, ensuring that sufficient time was given for a successful roll-out of the scheme. 

Welcoming the consultation, Miles Beale, CEO of the WSTA, said: “The WSTA is committed to helping its members do all they can to reduce waste and improve packaging recycling. Its members will play a full part in this consultation to help provide government with the best industry knowledge to make this recycling initiative both efficient and effective.” 

The WSTA, which has consistently expressed doubts that DRS for glass is the best and most cost-effective mechanism to improve packaging recycling, was pleased to see that the UK government had been listening and “may consider taking larger bottles out of scope”, he added. 

“Including all glass in a DRS is likely to encourage the use of more polluting plastic packaging. This seems crazy when the evidence shows that, for larger glass bottles, kerbside recycling achieves a much higher collection rate,” he said.

 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Head of Marketing UK, Europe and North America

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Covid and Phylloxera – lessons for the wine trade

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95