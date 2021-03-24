Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Ste Michelle introduces new winemakers for trio of brands

By Lisa Riley
Published:  24 March, 2021

Ste Michelle Wine Estates has introduced new winemakers for three of its leading brands, under the direction of chief winemaker Juan Muñoz-Oca.

Katie Nelson, who previously oversaw winemaking for Columbia Crest and ēlicit Wine Project, has been appointed to oversee winemaking for Chateau Ste Michelle, the company’s flagship brand.

“Katie is simply a phenomenal winemaker,” said Muñoz-Oca. “With her global palate, her commitment to the craft, and her passion for Washington’s terroir, I can think of no one better to lead Washington’s founding winery into the future.”

Will Wiles meanwhile has been appointed to replace Nelson, overseeing winemaking for Columbia Crest and ēlicit Wine Project.

He was previously responsible specifically for ēlicit Wine Project and the company’s other innovation projects. 

Muñoz-Oca said: “Will has an outstanding palate, a deep understanding of viticultural practices, and a deft touch in the cellar. He’s also a natural leader, which is essential for any winemaker, particularly one leading such a complex and diverse winery.”

In Oregon, Leah Adint, previously the red winemaker for Chateau Ste Michelle, has been appointed to work alongside longtime winemaker Gary Horner at Erath Winery, one of Oregon’s pioneering wineries and producer of the region’s best-selling Pinot Noir.

“Leah is an incredible talent. She brings an impressive breadth of experience to her new role. Her precise and focused approach to winemaking combined with her adventurous spirit will surely become a force to be reckoned with in the Willamette Valley,” said Muñoz-Oca.

The latest changes follows Ste Michelle announcing the appointment of ‘global wine veteran’ Stuart McNab to the newly created role of chief supply officer in November last year. 

Dating back to 1934, the winery now farms more than 30,000 acres across Washington, Oregon, and California and distributes its wines in over 100 countries.

 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Head of Marketing UK, Europe and North America

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Covid and Phylloxera – lessons for the wine trade

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95