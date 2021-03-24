BIVB appoints Frédéric Drouhin as President

By Lisa Riley

The Bourgogne Wine Board (BIVB) has appointed Frédéric Drouhin as its new president.

Drouhin takes over from Louis-Fabrice Latour who, having held the position since 1 January 2020, has resigned from the post citing “personal reasons”.

Latour would however remain involved with BIVB governance, said the industry body.

Drouhin, CEO of the Maison Joseph Drouhin in Beaune, was elected to the post by the permanent committee following his nomination by the Fédération des Négociants-Eleveurs de Bourgogne (FNEB).

The appointment will be effective until the end of the current mandate in December 2021.

Over the coming months, Drouhin said he would mainly be focusing on two subjects that “seem to me to be particularly important in terms of underpinning our future”.

Firstly, he said, there will be “our ‘Terroir and Territory: A Commitment for the Future’ regional charter, which sets out our vision of the place of wine in our society, respecting the environment and those living within it, and will see us paying the same attention to those around us as to the fruit of the vines when we make our wine.

“And secondly, the Cité des vins et des Climats de Bourgogne, the gateway to Bourgogne, which symbolizes our desire to invite a wide public into our world. This welcome is another key strength of Bourgogne. It is by building on these values shared by both winegrowers and négociants that we will also be able to develop economic value for our territory and our businesses.”

François Labet, who represents the winegrowing side of the industry, will remain in his role as vice president of the BIVB.

Along with his siblings, Drouhin represents the fourth generation at the helm of Joseph Drouhin in Beaune. He was named chief operating officer in 2000, and then appointed Chairman of the board of directors in 2003.

He was also president of the FNEB from 2014 to 2018, and as such, was on the Permanent Committee and board of directors of the BIVB. Furthermore, he was a member of the National Committee of the INAO from 2007 to 2016.



















