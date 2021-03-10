Awards recognising ‘pandemic start-ups’ launches

By Lisa Riley

International Food & Drink Event (IFE) has teamed up with challenger brand builder Mission Ventures to showcase innovative start-ups in the food and drink sector, including alcohol, which have launched during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Lockdown Pioneers in Food & Drink Awards has been launched to give successful brands the opportunity to provide product samples to key buyers from the worlds of retail and hospitality, alongside arranging one-to-one meetings.

“The past year has seen countless creative and innovative new businesses launch in the food and drink sector, but lockdown combined with the lack of trade shows and in-person demos has meant they haven’t had the chance to get buyers physically experiencing their products,” said IFE event manager Nicola Woods.

“The awards would make use of the “strong buyer relationships” both IFE and Mission Ventures have in the food and drink industry and would present suppliers with an “unparalleled opportunity” to showcase their products, organise product sampling and arrange virtual one-to-one meetings with engaged buyers, she added.

Entrants will be asked to supply a product description, imagery and a 60-second video introducing the business, after which a shortlist of winning products will be sampled and reviewed by a panel of judges, including the Mission Ventures team, industry experts and retailers.

Buyers will have the opportunity to browse a digital catalogue of award winners, request consolidated samples and arrange one-to-one meetings with business owners, connecting them with interesting new suppliers.

“The UK is a hotbed of innovation and new brands rely heavily on shows and sampling to grab attention from the trade,” said Mission Ventures CEO Paddy Willis. “We’re excited to champion those entrepreneurs who pushed on in pursuit of their vision, despite the pandemic.”

Award winners will also have opportunities to be showcased on IFE’s social media and newly launched digital platform IFE Connects, in addition to receiving exclusive stand packages if they wish to exhibit at the event in 2022.

To enter the awards, which are open to businesses that have launched since January 2020, entrants should complete the application form on the IFE website before EOP 31 March 2021.